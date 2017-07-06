(07/06/2017) White signs rookie contract

The San Antonio Spurs announced the team has officially signed rookie point guard Derrick White to a contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal weren’t provided.

White will earn $1.4 million in his first NBA season, and he’s currently in Utah competing in the Utah Summer League. White was the Spurs’ first round pick at number 29 out of Colorado University.

The Spurs have also reached a verbal commitment with Patty Mills on re-signing for a reported $50 million for four-year deal.