Friday the San Antonio Spurs announced the team has officially re-signed Patty Mills to a new contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not revealed.

Mills reportedly re-signed with the Spurs on a 4-year deal worth $50 million. With Mills re-signing, the Spurs will now carry 13 guaranteed contracts. The team is also expected to re-sign Manu Ginobili in the near future, which would move them up to 14 guaranteed contracts.

The Spurs can allow up to 20 players to participate in training camp and the preseason, but the final roster needs to be trimmed to 15 players before the first game of the regular season. With Bryn Forbes on a partially guaranteed contract, the team will have 15 players on the roster once Ginobili re-signs. From there, the Spurs can add up to five more players for training camp.

The Spurs’ roster with Mills can be seen below. Ginobili is in italics because he hasn’t been re-signed officially yet and Costello is listed in isolation because he’s been signed to the new 2-way G-League contract.