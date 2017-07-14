The San Antonio Spurs announced Friday afternoon the team has officially signed 6’4 shooting guard Brandon Paul, though the terms of the deal were not made public.

If the Spurs are operating over the salary cap, the expectation is Paul will receive the veteran minimum or bi-annual exception in the first year of his contract with the Spurs.

Paul is a 26-year old shooting guard who played overseas professionally last season with the Euroleague team Anadolu Efes in Turkey. With Efes, Paul averaged 8.6 points per game and he shot 42% from 3-point range.

This summer, Paul first played with the Dallas Mavericks’ Summer League team in the Orlando Summer League, where he averaged 14.3 points, and most recently, he was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Summer League team in the Last Vegas Summer League, where he was averaging 16.5 points.

Offensively, Paul is shooting guard in the purest form. He has textbook form on his spot-up jump shot, he can shoot off the catch or off screen action, and in the pick-and-roll, he’s able to use the screen to pull-up with a jumper off the dribble. Defensively, at 6’4 and with a 6’10 wing span, Paul shows that he should be able to guard positions 1-3 in the NBA in spot minutes.

With Paul signing, the Spurs officially have 11 players under contract. The team has reached verbal agreements with Patty Mills and Joffrey Lauvergne as well, which brings them up to 13 players.

San Antonio Dejounte Murray 6’5 Patty Mills 6’0 Derrick White 6’5 Tony Parker 6’2 Danny Green 6’6 Bryn Forbes 6’3 (8/1) Brandon Paul 6’4 Kawhi Leonard 6’7 Kyle Anderson 6’9 Rudy Gay 6’8 Davis Bertans 6’10 Joffrey Lauvergne 6’11 LaMarcus Aldridge 6’11

San Antonio is still waiting on a decision from Manu Ginobili on whether he’ll retire or continue playing in the NBA. The team is also still is expected to discuss re-signing Pau Gasol.

Photo: FearTheSword.com