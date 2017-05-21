Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs knew they needed to play harder as the series shifted to San Antonio. Unfortunately, missing two key players was too much to overcome for the Silver and Black against a dominate Golden State squad.

Manu Ginobili scored 21 points, but it was not enough as the Spurs fell 120-108 to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals series at the AT&T Center on Saturday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting and Jonathan Simmons chipped in 14 for San Antonio, who face getting swept for the first time since 2010.

San Antonio was without Kawhi Leonard, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Tony Parker has been out since the second round against Houston after suffering a ruptured quadriceps tendon. On Saturday, David Lee left the game in the first half after suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury.

“We have a motto in this organization for a reason,” Spurs guard Patty Mills said. “If its never come into play before, it does right now. We will chip away.”

After being vocal about his team’s lack of effort in Game 2, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was pleased with their fight in Game 3.

“Competitveness-wise, I couldn’t ask for much more.” he said.

The Warriors were led by Kevin Durant’s 33 points and 10 rebounds. Stephen Curry added 21 points for Golden State, who are on the verge of completing their third straight sweep of the postseason.

‘Our goal is to win every game we play,” Curry said. “We answered a lot of challenges throughout the course of the playoffs and learned a lot of lessons through winning. Against the Spurs, they challenge you no matter who’s out there. You’ve got to play well to beat them.”

Up next: The Spurs trail the best-of-seven series 0-3 and will look to stave off elimination on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at the AT&T Center at 8 p.,.