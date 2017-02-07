Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs knew from the first quarter things would not be easy to start the Rodeo Trip. By the end of the night, they were the most frustrated they have been all season.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 13 points, but it was not enough as the Spurs fell 89-74 to the Memphis Grizzlies inside the FedEx Forum on Monday night.

Danny Green and Manu Ginobili added 12 points off the bench and David Lee chipped in 14 for San Antonio, who are on the road for the next month.

”Just too many defensive errors,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. ”Obviously, if you make a shot in the fourth quarter, it would have helped, but the shooting was horrendous.”

San Antonio scored a season low 74 points, their lowest since 2011, and were held to just nine points in the final quarter. Thanks to in part to a very aggressive Memphis defense.

Kawhi Leonard did not play after being pulled late before game time with a quad contusion.

The Grizzlies were led by Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph’s scored 15 points. Mike Conley added 12 points for Memphis (32-22), who has won five of its last six games.

Memphis kept it close as the game went back and forth, seeing 14 lead changes. The Grizzlies took control in the final period, going up 17.

Up next: The Spurs are now 39-12 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday when they travel to Philly to take on the 76ers at 6 p.m.