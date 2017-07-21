According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the San Antonio Spurs and free agent center Pau Gasol have reached an agreement on a new 3-year deal for Gasol to re-sign with San Antonio.

Financial details of Gasol and Manu Ginobili’s new deals haven’t been provided yet, but since both players are being re-signed over the cap, San Antonio has some room to provide each player with a deal north of $10 million dollars in the first year of a new deal.

Once Gasol, Ginobili and Patty Mills sign their contracts, the Spurs will have 14 players under guaranteed contracts. With Bryn Forbes still on the roster as a non-guaranteed player, the Spurs will have 15 players on the roster. The Spurs can still sign five more players for training camp deals as well, but the roster needs to be trimmed to 15 players before the first game of the regular season.

The Spurs also have one more 2-way contract roster spot available, after they reportedly agreed to provide big man Matt Costello with one of those two spots.

The Spurs’ current roster can be seen below.