Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs released their 2017 Preseason schedule which will be begin earlier than in the past, as San Antonio will start in Sacramento on October 2, then finish by October 13 in Houston.

In an effort for the NBA to reduce the number of back-to-back sets, four-in-five night games and provide teams with more rest, the preseason season schedule has been shortened and the start date has moved up.

This early preseason indicates training camp should begin sometime in mid or late September, rather than October.

Here’s the Spurs’ full preseason schedule:

DATE TIME OPPONENT VENUE Mon., Oct. 2 9:30 p.m. at Sacramento Golden 1 Center Fri., Oct. 6 7:30 p.m. Sacramento AT&T Center Sun., Oct. 8 3:00 p.m. Denver AT&T Center Tues., Oct. 10 7:30 p.m. Orlando AT&T Center Fri., Oct. 13 TBD at Houston Toyota Center

*all times CT