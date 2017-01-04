Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs opened the year flat in Atlanta on Sunday. But just over 48 hours later, the Silver and Black put a performance together that may signal a turning point for the club.

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points as he helped the Spurs run past the Toronto Raptors 110-82 at the AT&T Center on Tuesday.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points and Tony Parker chipped in 15 points and eight assists for San Antonio, who won their eighth straight home game.

San Antonio dominated from start to finish. The Spurs took a 16 point lead in the first quarter and lead by as many as 32. The Silver and Black had the advantage in every statical category on the night.

The Raptors were led by DeMar DeRozan’s 26 points. Kyle Lowry was limited to just six points on 2-of-9 shooting for Toronto (23-11), who wrapped up a six game road trip.

#CareyCoyote: The Spurs Coyote had a little fun after Mariah Carey’s disaster of a performance on New Year’s Eve and it has been going viral.

Up next: The Spurs are now 28-7 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday when they travel to face the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.