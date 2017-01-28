Highlights:

There is something about New Orleans that has the San Antonio Spurs number. The Big Easy turned out to be difficult once again for the Silver and Black on Friday night.

Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup to score 23 points, but the Spurs fell 119-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Smoothie King Center to close their four-game road trip.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 14 points and 14 rebounds, while David Lee chipped in 13 for San Antonio, who finished their week on the road with a 3-1 record.

Leonard’s streak of 30+ point games was snapped at six games. Tony Parker returned to action after missing four games with a sore foot, he finished with seven points.

”We ran out of gas. New Orleans was aggressive. They played great for 48 minutes. They moved the ball, hit the boards hard and got loose balls,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”Kawhi did a good job. Tony, again, hasn’t played in 10 days.”

The Pelicans were led by Jrue Holiday’s 23 points. Anthony Davis chipped in 16 points and 22 rebounds for New Orleans (19-28), who outscored the Spurs by 25 points in the second half.

Up next: The Spurs are now 36-10 on the season and will return to the court on Sunday when they return home to host the Dallas Mavericks at 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center.