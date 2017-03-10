Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs had gotten lucky in going down early to rally for wins over the past week. However, that luck came to an end as Russell Westbrook ended the Silver and Black’s winning streak.

Westbrook recorded his first triple-double against the Spurs posting 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 102-92 win over the Spurs inside Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday night.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City (36-29), who evened up the season series with San Antonio.

The Spurs were led by Kawhi Leonard’s 19 points as he returned after a day of rest. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 17 and Pau Gasol added 18 off the bench for San Antonio, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Leonard’s night ended early as he took a hit to the head or neck area, leaving the game and did not return.

”They beat us anyway,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”If Kawhi would have played in the fourth, if they would have continued to do what they were doing and we continued to do what we were doing, they would have won anyway. We never make excuses. We got our butts kicked.”

Tony Parker (back stiffness), Manu Ginobili (rest) and Kyle Anderson (knee) all missed the game for San Antonio.

Up next: The Spurs are now 50-14 on the season and will return to the court on Saturday when they welcome the Golden State Warriors to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m. for a showdown for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.