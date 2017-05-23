Highlights:

Manu Ginobili fought to the end, just like everyone knew he would. No one expected less. In the end, the Golden State Warriors at full strength were no match for a San Antonio Spurs team missing three key players.

Ginobili scored 15 points in what could be his final NBA game as the Spurs fell 129-115 to the Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals series at the AT&T Center on Monday night.

Kyle Anderson led the way for the Spurs with 20 points. Pau Gasol and Patty Mills each added 14 points for San Antonio, who were swept for the first time since 2010.

The Warriors were led by Stephen Curry’s 36 points. Kevin Durant added 29 and Draymond Green chipped in 16 for Golden State, who will head to their third straight NBA Finals and are 12-0 in the postseason.

San Antonio finishes the season with a 61-21 record, going 31-10 at home and 30-11 on the road.