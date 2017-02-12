With his second 10-day contract expiring Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs announced Sunday they’ve signed veteran Joel Anthony for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

In eight games with the Spurs, Anthony has averaged 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game. Anthony attended training camp with the Spurs in October, but he was waived prior to the start of the season. With Spurs center Pau Gasol sustaining a multiple week injury, the Spurs signed Anthony for two 10-day contracts.

With Anthony on board, the Spurs have reached their roster maximum of 15 players. When the NBA ‘buy-out’ market takes place near early March, when veteran players get waived to sign with playoff teams, it’ll be interesting to see if the Spurs explore that route. If so, they’d have to waive a player with guaranteed salary.

For now, Anthony gives San Antonio a sixth big man on the roster and he provides support in the event one of their bigs is injured, like the case with Gasol.