Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs had won nine straight at home, due in part to their defense. A few lapses in defensive play may have cost them a tenth consecutive home win.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, but the Spurs fell short 109-107 to the Milwaukee Bucks at the AT&T Center on Tuesday night.

Tony Parker, Jonathan Simmons, and Danny Green all added 14 and Davis Bertans chipped in 11 for San Antonio, who was without LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed the game with a stomach virus.

San Antonio led by as many as 13 points, but struggled defensively. The Silver and Black allowed 26 Milwaukee points in the final quarter to just their 18. Bertans had a chance to give San Antonio the lead, but his three-pointer with 10.6 seconds went in and out.

The Bucks were led by Michael Beasley’s season-high 28 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo did not score in the game, missing his attempts in just nine minutes of action.

”Beasley was great,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”We never stopped him, but in general our defense was not up to par.”

LA out: LaMarcus Aldridge missed the game with a stomach virus, the same illness that kept Leonard out of action for two games. Popovich said there is something in the air and the guys are feeling the effects of it.

Pop on bug seemingly going around: "It's January. All that's stuff sliding around the air. Everybody's got a little bit of it." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 10, 2017

Red Rocket blasts off on TV: Matt Bonner, who retired last week made his TV debut on Fox Sports Southwest on Tuesday. I have a feeling he’ll fill in for Mr. Elliott when Sean doesn’t want to go to the cold spots of the country.

This new Spurs TV analyst looks awfully familiar. pic.twitter.com/yvgzOtRdTq — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 11, 2017

Up next: The Spurs are now 30-8 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.