The San Antonio Spurs’ 2017-2018 regular season officially tips off October 18, when the Spurs will host the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves, who added All-Star Jimmy Butler via trade this past summer.

The game will begin at 8:30 PM CST and can be seen on ESPN. The NBA also released the Christmas Day schedule and the Spurs will get the day off, after San Antonio had been playing on Christmas Day every season since 2012 (H/T Tom Osborn of the Express News).

On opening night, the Spurs will get to see the much anticipated new Wolves roster, which along with Butler, features new additions in former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, and Jamal Crawford. Though the Wolves traded Ricky Rubio in the offseason, they still have cornerstone players in Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster.

The tentative Spurs and Wolves rosters can be seen below.