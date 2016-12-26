Highlights:

LaMarcus Aldridge recently admitted San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told him to get more selfish and demand the ball. The past two games he has done just that and on Sunday, it lead to another win for the Silver and Black.

Aldridge scored a season-high 33 points as he led the Spurs to a 119-100 win over the Chicago Bulls at the AT&T Center on a Christmas Day afternoon.

Kawhi Leonard added 25 points and 10 rebounds and Tony Parker added 13 for San Antonio, who won their first Christmas home game in franchise history.

Aldridge started the game on fire, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and going 10-for-10 from the field. That would help give the Silver and Black a 20-point lead in the second period on 82 percent shooting.

The Bulls were led by Dwyane Wade’s 24 points. Jimmy Butler added 19 points for Chicago (13-20), who lost their third straight game.

Chicago would rally from being down 20 to take a three point lead in the third quarter. However, it would be short lived as Leonard and Aldridge proved to be too strong for the Bulls to spoil the Spurs on the holiday weekend.

Up next: The Spurs are now 25-6 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday night when they face the Phoenix Suns at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.