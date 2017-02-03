Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs have had a ‘tale of two halves’ issue all season long. That issue still plagues them as we near the All-Star break, but key reserves helped the Silver and Black pull out a win.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points as the Spurs used a strong second half to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-86 at the AT&T Center on Thursday night.

Dewayne Dedmon added 13 points and and 10 rebounds. Davis Bertans, Danny Green, David Lee, and Patty Mills all chipped in 12 for San Antonio, who will be heading out on the road for the next month beginning next week.

LaMarcus Aldridge missed the game with right knee soreness. After a close first half, the Spurs used a 31-20 third quarter to pull away and never would trail again.

The victory pulled Spurs coach Gregg Popovich into a tie with former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan for most wins with a franchise at 1,127.

The Sixers were led by Ersan Ilyasova’s 25 points and 10 rebounds. Dario Saric chipped in 14 for Philadelphia (18-31), who had four players out due to injury.

Up next: The Spurs are now 37-11 on the season and will return to the court on Saturday when they welcome the Denver Nuggets to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.