Highlights:

The tale of two halves struck again for the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, but this time they would come out on top. A poor defensive first half was outdone by a high powered offensive second half.

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points as he led the Spurs to a 122-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center, helping the Silver and Black get back on track after a loss in Mexico.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 29 points, as he and Leonard combined for 63 of San Antonio’s 122 points. Tony Parker added 14 and Patty Mills chipped in 11 off the bench.

”I’m just happy we got the win,” Leonard said. ”I just try to approach every game like it’s a Game 7 of the Finals. You don’t care about numbers, you just want to come out with a win.”

After giving up 41 second quarter points, the Spurs went on a 20-2 run in the second half to blow the game open and never look back. San Antonio’s defense stepped up in the final two quarters, holding Minnesota to just 43 total points in the half.

The Timberwolves were led by Karl Anthony-Towns’ 27 points. Zach LaVine chipped in 18 for Minnesota (14-28), who lost their second straight game.

Free throw-a-thon: The Spurs and Wolves combined for 52 total free throws in the first half, with Minnesota shooting 36-of-41 for the game.

Up next: The Spurs are now 32-9 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday when they welcome the Denver Nuggets to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.