In Spurscast Episode 461, host Paul Garcia dives into the most recent topics surrounding the San Antonio Spurs. From San Antonio signing Darrun Hilliard to a 2-way contract, to Rudy Gay’s opening press conference and finally, the discussion is closed with a Eurobasket update.

Spurs topics in this episode:

Please help with the Tim Duncan USVI Relief by visiting the link to the website. Also, please follow on Twitter @DuncanRelief.

Hilliard 2-way contract signing. Brief breakdown of Hilliard and how the 2-way contracts work. Link to John Diaz’s recent write-up on Hilliard from SpursOnSixth.com.

Gay’s opening press conference where he says he’ll be ready for training camp and much more.

Eurobasket Update: Pau Gasol and Spain continue their journey toward trying to earn a place in the Gold Medal game.

