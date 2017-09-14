Quantcast
Spurscast Ep. 461: Hilliard Signing, Gay Ready for Training Camp & Eurobasket Update
Posted by on September 14, 2017

In Spurscast Episode 461, host Paul Garcia dives into the most recent topics surrounding the San Antonio Spurs. From San Antonio signing Darrun Hilliard to a 2-way contract, to Rudy Gay’s opening press conference and finally, the discussion is closed with a Eurobasket update.

Spurs topics in this episode:

  • Please help with the Tim Duncan USVI Relief by visiting the link to the website. Also, please follow on Twitter @DuncanRelief.
  • Hilliard 2-way contract signing. Brief breakdown of Hilliard and how the 2-way contracts work. Link to John Diaz’s recent write-up on Hilliard from SpursOnSixth.com.
  • Gay’s opening press conference where he says he’ll be ready for training camp and much more.
  • Eurobasket Update: Pau Gasol and Spain continue their journey toward trying to earn a place in the Gold Medal game.


Download

If you listen to the Spurscast on iTunes, please be sure to leave a rating and review of what you think of the show. Also, please be sure to follow @TheSpursast.

Do you have any Spurs questions on your mind? Tweet them to the hashtag #Spurscast to listen to Paul and a Project Spurs writer answer them in next week’s episode.

