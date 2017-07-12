In another high scoring affair, the Summer Spurs prevailed 99-85 over the Summer Trail Blazers. The #SummerofBryn continued as Forbes led the way with 35 points on 26 shots (11-26 from the field, 6-11 from three and 7-7 from the line). Olivier Hanlan started in the place of Dejounte Murray and made the most of his 26 minutes playing a solid two-way game. Hanlan’s 16 points (on 7-9 shooting) and +16 were second best on the team (behind Forbes in both categories) and his stat line was fully flushed out with two boards, two assists and three steals. Check out Collin Reid’s game recap for more insight on the game.

After the game, the Project Spurs crew braved the postgame crowd in the Spurs tunnel and came away with some interesting insight:

Coach Hardy

: He’s a very skilled offensive player, I’ve said it before it’s not just catch and shoot. He’s got a nice game off the bounce. He’s really good off the ball so he’s tough to guard because he gets it a lot of different ways. On Hanlan setting the tempo: Olivier was great. He has has been great for us all Summer League. He really sets the tempo for us defensively. He is so good pressuring the ball. His energy is infectious. On the other end he gets us organized. Olivier is a pro. He’s done a nice job for us.

Olivier Hanlan

: Getting a chance to talk to so many different coaches and pick everyone’s brain is good for the players. You get a lot of good feedback, some negative feedback, some positive feedback and you get to improve either way – if you’re going to play for the Spurs next year, if not there’s still the opportunity to learn a lot here. On his Summer League focus: I’m just trying to be aggressive on defense. I feel like I am pretty sold but I can always improve a lot…. let the defense carry on to the offense and I think I will be good.

Bryn Forbes: