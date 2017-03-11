Friday, the San Antonio Spurs announced All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to injury.

According to the team, Leonard has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol after he was hit in the head during Thursday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team will provide updates on Leonard’s return to the court when appropriate.

For Leonard, he’ll miss his seventh game of the season Saturday. In 33.6 minutes per game, Leonard is first on the team in scoring (26.2 points), first in steals (1.9 steals), second in assists (3.4 assists) and fourth in rebounding (5.9 rebounds).

The Spurs also announced Tony Parker has been upgraded to questionable, after he missed Thursday’s game against the Thunder with back stiffness.

The Spurs and Warriors game will tip-off Saturday at 7:30 PM CST in the AT&T Center.