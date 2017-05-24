Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Project Spurs
Vidcast: Wrapping up Spurs-Warriors Series & Looking at SA’s Upcoming Offseason
Posted by on May 23, 2017

Monday evening the Golden State Warriors swept the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, in what might have been Spurs guard Manu Ginobili’s final NBA game. While the upcoming weeks will eventually bring Ginobili to a decision on his future, for the Spurs, their offseason begins with the draft on June 22.

In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the Spurs’ Game 4 loss to the Warriors is revisited and then there’s an extensive look at the Spurs’ position in the upcoming draft and a deep dive is taken into the Spurs’ free agency situation.

Find the best sporting goods coupon
codes at PromoCodeWatch.com.

Check out DHgate.com for best
basketball shoes

2017 super bowl commercials

Best Sporting Goods at Newfrog.com

Binary Broker Top List

BinaryMinery.com

San Antonio Home Security Judge