Monday evening the Golden State Warriors swept the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, in what might have been Spurs guard Manu Ginobili’s final NBA game. While the upcoming weeks will eventually bring Ginobili to a decision on his future, for the Spurs, their offseason begins with the draft on June 22.

In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the Spurs’ Game 4 loss to the Warriors is revisited and then there’s an extensive look at the Spurs’ position in the upcoming draft and a deep dive is taken into the Spurs’ free agency situation.