Highlights:

Kawhi Leonard was the only starter to not miss a game for the San Antonio Spurs this season. That is, until Wednesday night. The Spurs leading scorer was ill, but not needed as the Silver and Black stayed on track at home.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points as he led the Spurs to a 119-98 win over the Phoenix Suns at the AT&T Center for their sixth consecutive home victory.

Tony Parker matched his season-high with 20 points and Pau Gasol added 16 for San Antonio, who are in the middle of a quick three game homestand.

San Antonio struggled in the first half, but found their footing in the third quarter. The Spurs went on a 10-0 run to take a seven point lead and would build a lead as big as 17.

“We did a good job of turning it up defensively in the third quarter,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “That’s what you have to have to be a good basketball team, so I was pleased with that.”

The Suns were led by T.J. Warren’s 23 points. Brandon Knight added 14 points for Phoenix (9-23), who lost their second straight.

Finding his range: Including tonight, LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 26.6 points and 10.3 rebounds in his last three games. This could allow Popovich to rest Leonard more if Aldridge continues his scoring dominance.

Star gazing: Disney Channel star Debby Ryan was in the crowd for Wednesday’s game. Former Disney star Selena Gomez was at the AT&T Center last season.

Not a trip to San Antonio without going to see my @spurs boys with my Uncle David; RT to vote for my fav all star Kawhi Leonard!#NBAVOTE pic.twitter.com/HpyVASo3bK — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) December 29, 2016

Up next: The Spurs are now 26-6 on the season and will return to the court on Friday when they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.