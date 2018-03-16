It is really hard to imagine our lives without sports nowadays. No day passes without hearing the latest sports news online, or on TV. They have become such an integral part of ourselves and our society, and still continue to move forward and develop more. In Pittsburgh, sports are even more appreciated than anywhere else. It is a form of art and perfection, and people are devoted to sports in a large number. To explain everything better, here is short overview of the history of sports in Pittsburgh, and the impact it has on society and everyday life.

Short History

Sports have already been a great deal in America by the 1890s. It probably started gaining popularity in the American Civil War, and there are records that even in that struggling period there was always time left for sports. The first sports that became most favorite and popular were hockey, baseball and American football.

In 1970s Pittsburgh was already known as “City of Champions”, because Pittsburgh Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates have won several championships. Sports continued to be in the focus of people, and in 2009 Pittsburgh was considered as the “Best Sports City” by Sporting News.

Today we have the three major professional sport brands: Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. The University of the Pittsburgh Panthers has focused more on collegiate athletics, football and basketball.

Impact on Society

The impact of the above mentioned sports in society is enormous. When we hear hockey, baseball or football, we immediately refer to America. Imagine what Pittsburgh would be like without its Penguins? It is impossible to picture that. This means that sport has helped shape society and people’s identity, as well. It creates a whole new level of culture and unites people of different areas.

Furthermore, the impact of sports has grown so much that the society itself, meaning the governing body, spends millions in organizing championships, games and other sports events. Then, there are the stadium renovations, building new sports sites etc. However, this all pays off because the attendance is huge, and there are many fans that do not miss a game. It certainly reflects the best in one society, and we can all be very proud of it.

Impact on Everyday Life

As it shapes society, sports shape an individual as well. To be a fan of a sports club means leading a totally different life style. It means a total devotion to sport, which certainly is not a bad thing. You definitely cannot ignore sports while in Pittsburgh. From college sports teams, to professional sport and even sports betting. It is a huge part of every field in people’s lives. No matter whether they sport recreationally, they are a part of a cheerleading group, they strive towards professionalism, or they simply enjoy sports and follow them online, bet and enjoy watching their favorites, one is certain – sports are a huge integral part of Pittsburgh life.