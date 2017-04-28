This is the night for Los Angeles Rams fans to get excited about the 2017 NFL Draft; considering the Les Snead draft record for the second and third rounds, maybe they shouldn’t.

After missing out on the first day of the draft due to not having a first-round draft pick, the Rams will be fifth in line in the second round with the No. 37 overall selection.

The consensus seems to be that the Rams will go after a wide receiver, either East Carolina’s Zay Jones or USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster.

But if that’s who Snead, the L.A. general manager, is counting on to be there when the Rams are on the clock, that might not be the best news.

Turf Show Times revealed the Snead draft record for Round 2-3 picks for the Rams since he arrived in time for the 2012 draft. Snead’s draft record isn’t great.

Year Round Overall Player Position School 2012 2 33rd Brian Quick WR Appalachian State 2012 2 39th Janoris Jenkins CB North Alabama 2012 2 50th Isaiah Pead RB Cincinnati 2012 3 65th Trumaine Johnson CB Montana 2013 3 71st T.J. McDonald S USC 2014 2 41st Lamarcus Joyner S Florida State 2014 3 75th Tré Mason RB Auburn 2015 2 57th Rob Havenstein OG Wisconsin 2015 3 72nd Jamon Brown OT Louisville 2015 3 89th Seam Mannion QB Oregon State

Jenkins just had a Pro Bowl year … in New York with the Giants. Johnson, Joyner and Havenstein are starters for the Rams, but Johnson is the highest-paid cornerback in the league whom the Rams were trying to trade to the Saints before Johnson said he wouldn’t commit to signing a long-term deal with the Saints.

To be fair to Snead, he had to share the player-personnel burden with former coach Jeff Fisher, who actually had final say in personnel matters, according to Yahoo.com:

“At the end of the day I wanted the ability to have final say, with a general manager I could build something with,” Fisher said in 2012.