Les Snead’s Fairy Godmother Draft

Imagine Les Snead in his office one night scouring over draft film. His office has become a tattered mess as his draft board has cork boards with string going all around the room across pictures of every draft prospect. Half filled Styrofoam cups of coffee and water adorn the various desks and file cabinets. Snead’s fingers are stained with layers of Dorito dust and he’s given up wearing collared shirts and wears tank tops decorated with condiments from various fast food meals. He looks at the clock and sees its passed midnight and pulls out a bed from his office sofa. Before he crawls into bed he stares out the window and wishes upon a star that this draft will make the team go far. Oh how he wishes with all his might that some help would come through the night. All of a sudden a light appears. Snead asks who is it and a voice giggles and utters “I’m your fairy godmother of course”. She says she heard his wish and understands that he tied his fate with Jared Goff and now he needs this to succeed. She says I will give you your wish Les Snead. Les smiles from ear to ear and is no longer filled with fear. The fairy godmother gives him a wand and says he can change the fortunes of the team but there are but five rules.

He can’t make any of his existing players better than they are so he can’t make Jared Goff have Aaron Rodgers skills. His moves can only affect this draft meaning he can’t change past drafts nor see into future ones. Any trades still have to follow league guidelines so he can’t trade a back up guard for Antonio Brown nor can he make a team accept a 7th round pick for a first. He also can’t make Tennessee give them the 5th pick back. He can’t trade Jared Goff. He can’t alter the salary cap without giving up a player.

Snead thanks the fairy and takes the wand with glee for now he’s finally free. He waves his magic wand and gives his arm a good bend he says “I wish I wish the team to be on the mend”.

The 2017 draft occurs and the Cowboys pick at 28. They miss out on Marshon Lattimore and Marlon Humphrey. Jerry Jones doesn’t like any of the corners on the board and decides against a receiver. They call Seattle and they want a king’s ransom for Sherman and the Patriots want the same for Butler. They call Snead about Trumaine Johnson and offer him their first round pick and an additional third. So now he’s got pick #28, #37 #60 and #92 in rounds two and three. Snead waves his wand again. All of a sudden the Cleveland Browns give him a call and say that Hue Jackson wants a slot receiver that could immediately help out newly drafted Mitchell Trubisky. The Browns offer Snead one of their second round picks, and their fourth round pick. Now the Rams are free of the Johnson and Austin contracts. The magical fairy wand isn’t done as the Bengals call offering up an extra fifth for Greg Robinson.

#28-JOHN ROSS WR Washington

Not only does Snead wave his wand to get Ross but he also makes it so the often injured wide out has three years worth of damage taken off his body. Goff gets a wide out that can out run anybody on the field. He can’t make Ross have better hands but his coaches can.

#37-DAN FEENEY G INDIANA

The Tre’ Jackson experiment failed before it began and now the Rams have a guard to last them over a decade. Whether its Goff or not, Feeney will be the next Steve Hutchinson.

#52-BUDDA BAKER S WASHINGTON

Finally the Rams can begin to build their safety corps around Maurice Alexander. Baker will be his tag team partner for years to come.

#69-AHKELLO WITHERSPOON CB COLORADO

Trumiane Johnson is gone and now the Rams can build their secondary with a young corner with athleticism and great instincts. He’ll easily fit into Wade’s defense.

#92-JUSTIN EVANS S TEXAS A &M

The Rams still need another safety because LaMarcus Joyner isn’t enough to solidify that position. Evans is a vicious hitter with incredible athleticism and coverage ability.

#108-JOSH REYNOLDS WR TEXAS A &M

Reynolds is 6’3 who was a triple jumper in high school. He is tremendously athletic and can make catches in traffic.

#112-KENDELL BECKWITH ILB LSU

They need a long term plan at linebacker and Beckwith fits that mold. He is an excellent run stopper with closing speed and tackling ability.

#141-TREY HENDRICKSON DE/OLB FLORIDA ATLANTIC

He can provide depth both at defensive end and at linebacker. He has great hands and lateral quickness to go along with a powerful upper body.

#149-PAT ELFLEIN C/G OHIO STATE

He will eventually take over for John Sullivan and if need be can play at guard and instantly be a leader on the offensive line.

#153-JEREMY CURTER CB MIDDLE TENNESSEE ST.

One more corner couldn’t hurt and Curter is tall and his long arms make him a great pass deflector.

Snead decides to trade his 6th and 7th round picks to Baltimore.

#159-MICHAEL ROBERTS TE TOLEDO

Sean McVay likes to run a two tight end offense and Roberts would complement Tyler Higbee just fine. Roberts has tremendous hands and body control as well as run blocking ability.

Snead decides that his draft is done he thanks the fairy for her magic wand. He goes back to his office confident he completely reshaped his team. Snead wakes up in the morning and realizes that it was all a dream.