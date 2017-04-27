For every Greg Robinson in the Los Angeles Rams draft history, there has been a Jackie Slater.

For every Lawrence Phillips, there has been an Eric Dickerson. For every Adam Carriker, there has been a Deacon Jones or an Aaron Donald.

An NFL Network tweet showed that the Rams draft history has produced 15 Hall of Famers, which is second all-time to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the #NFLDraft just ONE DAY away, which teams have drafted the most HOFers? 👀 pic.twitter.com/x6vqEsJ5XQ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 26, 2017

As shown, the Rams are tied with the Chicago Bears and have three more than the Dallas Cowboys.

Along with that news comes this information from ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez:

Among the eight West teams from 2012 to ’16, the Rams, under GM Les Snead, have had the third-most draft picks, and those picks have accumulated the second-highest weighted career approximate value (AV), per Pro Football Reference. Here’s a look … Seahawks: 48 picks, 372 AV; Rams: 43 picks, 360 AV; Chiefs: 40 picks, 297 AV; Raiders: 41 picks, 287 AV; Cardinals: 36 picks, 275 AV; Broncos: 37 picks, 236 AV; Chargers: 32 picks, 231 AV; 49ers: 51 picks, 202 AV.

The problem is that a lot of those picks aren’t benefiting the franchise anymore. Quarterback Sam Bradford started for his third team last year, playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Janoris Jenkins had a Pro Bowl season last year for the New York Giants.

Call it the Jerome Bettis syndrome, in which the Hall of Fame running back began his career as a first-round pick of the Rams in 1993 but spent 10 of his 13 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So it’s a good bet that Snead and the Rams will find talent and value in this year’s draft, despite not having a first-round selection and having only eight picks overall.

But for Los Angeles to contend for playoff spots and NFC West championship, its front office has to figure out how to keep all that talent they find together.