A report concerning some Mitchell Trubisky draft drama could have an impact on the Los Angeles Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers, the Rams’ NFC West rivals, were declared one of the clear winners after the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, thank in large part to the Chicago Bears.

The Bears traded their Nos. 3, 67 (third round), 111 (fourth round) and a third-rounder in 2018 to the 49ers to move up one spot in the draft to nab the North Carolina quarterback.

San Francisco translated that deal into getting what it rated as the second- and third-best defensive players on the board, according to ESPN.com. After the Niners drafted Solomon Thomas, defensive lineman out of Stanford, they used the fourth-round pick they acquired from Chicago to give to the Seattle Seahawks to move up three spots to take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster with the No. 31 pick.

The ESPN Draft Board listed Thomas as the No. 8 prospect overall, but his stock fell after he got kicked out of the NFL Combine.

What’s worse is that ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Bears general manager Ryan Pace didn’t tell head coach John Fox about his plans until a couple of hours before the draft (h/t Pro Football Talk).

Wow. Per @mortreport, even @ChicagoBears coach John Fox didn’t know about plan to draft QB Mitchell Trubisky until a couple hours before. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 28, 2017

Mortensen, however, seemed to reverse his course in a more recent tweet:

John Fox very involved in #Bears draft process w Mitch Trubisky. Decision crystallized for GM R. Pace as scenarios played out early eve. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 28, 2017

Either way, the Bears’ Trubisky draft drama helped a Rams division rival jump-star its rebuilding mode, leaving Los Angeles—which doesn’t pick until today’s second round—having to be even better with its picks in the draft.

No pressure, Les Snead.

At least, there appears to be no such lack of communication from the Rams, per therams.com.