In a move that should delight fans and Jared Goff, the Rams have decline the 5th year option on former Auburn Tiger after he decided to move to guard due to poor performance at left tackle. The Rams offensive line is in a state of major flux. Todd Gurley struggled mightily in year two largely due to poor blocking and Jared Goff didn’t have a lot of time to throw the ball. Greg Robins was drafted number two overall in the 2014 draft ahead of offensive tackle Jake Matthew who was taken by the Falcons and linebacker Khalil Mack who became a Raider. Greg Robinson was supposed to make up for the Rams burning the second overall pick in 2009 on Baylor tackle Jason Smith. The Rams have been searching for the next Orlando Pace for sometime now and the search doesn’t appear to be over any time soon.

Greg Robinson’s fate was sealed once he decided to switch to guard following the signing of free agent tackle Andrew Whitworth this past March. Whitworth is 35 and is considered to be a stop gap solution but the Rams must realize that Greg Robinson will never be the answer at left tackle. He could succeed as a guard but if he doesn’t the Rams feel comfortable letting him walk. The Rams are expected to address the offensive line at some point in the draft this weekend despite signing veterans Whitworth and center John Sullivan respectively. Les Snead has followed through on his plan to retool the offensive line using four of his first five draft picks on weapons for Goff. Sean McVay’s offensive system utilizes multiple tight end sets which makes life a little easier on new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. Kromer is charged with finding the right combination of young and veteran talent to create a solid unit up front.