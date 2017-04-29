After trading down with the Buffalo Bills, the Rams have selected tight end Gerald Everett out of South Alabama. This was an interesting choice as many had them taking wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster out of USC especially considering Zay Jones got drafted by the Buffalo Bills. Everett is a very athletic tight end who knows how to get separation from linebackers and can be a menace in the middle of the field. He does struggle with route running and can have an issue getting away from safeties. Still, Everett will be a major asset to Sean McVay’s offense which utilizes multiple tight ends so he will be heavily involved with last year’s pick Tyler Higbee.

The Rams have adopted the mantra “explosive” and this pick definitely qualifies as an explosive player that will make life a lot easier for Jared Goff. He has been compared to Jordan Reed who played a major part in Washington’s offense and if Everett is even half as good as Reed this is a great pick up. Aside from the 44th overall pick the Rams also get the Bills 91st pick giving them two third round picks and it only cost them their extra fourth rounder. Les Snead will probably take a receiver with one of his picks and should definitely think about taking a defensive back given there are still some good ones left.

Gerald Everett should be a day one starter and someone who can put points up on the board often and if he plays his cards right should be making multiple trips to the pro bowl. That is if Jared Goff can grow as a passer although with a guy like Everett in the middle of the field it would be hard for him not to. So far so good Rams.

Grade:B+