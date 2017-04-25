The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to make inroads toward playoff contention; the Rams schedule in 2017 ensures they’ll at least be on the road. A lot.

According to the Seattle Seahawks website, courtesy of Delta Airlines (h/t all22.com), the Rams will travel the most miles among the 32 NFL teams in 2017. Los Angeles, whose schedule tour includes a stop in London to play the Arizona Cardinals, will travel a total of 32,498 miles this coming season.

The Rams, not ironically, edge out the Cardinals, who are the only other team over 30,000 miles at 30,422. In fact, the NFC West has all four of its teams among the top eight in mileage, with the Seattle Seahawks coming in sixth at 25,688 miles and the San Francisco 49ers eighth at 24,056 miles.

That give the NFC West 112,664 miles collectively. The AFC West is second with 90,542 miles, thanks to the No. 3 Oakland Raiders’ 29,048 miles. The NFC East checks in with 81,952 miles for third place.

The NFC and AFC North divisions aren’t going to collect much in the way of flight miles on their credit cards. The NFC North travels the least with a total of 41,724 miles or 37 percent of travel from the NFC West. Those team collective fly just 9,226 miles more than the Rams by themselves.

The AFC North, which has the Pittsburgh Steelers and their road least traveled (6,790 miles), goes only 49,276 miles.

The front office didn’t register any complaints with the league when the Rams schedule was released last week, but it did note having to contend basically with four road trips (their Oct. 22 game against the Cards in London is a designated L.A. “home” game) in five weeks.

The Rams travel during that stretch includes play at the 49ers on Sept. 21, at the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 1, at home to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 8, back on the road at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 15 and then the London game.

And believe it or not, the NFL did the Rams a favor by putting them in Florida the week before the overseas trip so that the travel wouldn’t be as extensive and the team’s body clocks wouldn’t be as out of whack as they would’ve been had the team flown out of Los Angeles.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Rams schedule has any impact on the team.

Below is the list from Delta Airlines:

1. Los Angeles Rams: 32,498

2. Arizona Cardinals: 30,422

3. Oakland Raiders: 29,048

4. Miami Dolphins: 27,458

5. Los Angeles Chargers: 26,866

6. Seattle Seahawks: 25,688

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: 25,300

8. San Francisco 49ers: 24,056

9. New York Giants: 22,954

10. New Orleans Saints: 22,000

11. Washington Redskins: 20,698

12. Philadelphia Eagles: 20,286

13. Denver Broncos: 18,808

14. New England Patriots: 18,664

15. Houston Texans: 18,518

16. Baltimore Ravens: 18,452

17. Dallas Cowboys: 18,014

18. Minnesota Vikings: 17,196

19. New York Jets: 16,564

20. Cleveland Browns: 16,382

21. Kansas City Chiefs: 15,820

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13,864

23. Buffalo Bills: 13,216

24. Indianapolis Colts: 13,026

25. Tennessee Titans: 13,024

26. Atlanta Falcons: 12,248

27. Carolina Panthers: 12,056

28. Chicago Bears: 8,302

29. Detroit Lions: 8,164

30. Green Bay Packers: 8,062

31. Cincinnati Bengals: 7,652

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6,790