Somehow, some way, the Ravens have scraped together some kind of realistic contract offer for the services of free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. At this writing it looked like the decision for Maclin was going to be between Baltimore and Buffalo. Maclin has had multiple meetings and visits with each team.

Meanwhile, Ryan Mink of the Ravens media department put together some notes on the 3rd round of OTA sessions prior to heading into mandatory minicamp:

“Here are some notes from practice:

Second-year wide receiver Chris Moore made a few plays. One was a catch on a deep pass in which he got behind newly-signed cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz . There’s been a lot of chatter about the weapons behind Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman , and Moore is showing he can be a contributor.

First-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey seems to be getting more comfortable with each practice. He had an athletic pass breakup on a short throw to the sideline.

The Ravens continue to give different centers a shot with the first-team offense. On Thursday, it was last year's undrafted practice squad player Matt Skura . He followed Ryan Jensen and John Urschel in a competition for the starting spot.

Wallace was on the other end of a deep pass from quarterback Joe Flacco as those two continue their hot start.

Speaking of hot starts, Perriman made another highlight-reel grab when running at full speed toward the sideline. He grabbed the pass and was still able to drag his toes to stay in-bounds.

Maurice Canady got the nod as the first-team nickel cornerback in the first full practice open to the media since Young went down. He didn’t get three interceptions like he did last week, but was solid in coverage.

Tight end Nick Boyle is massive and he can catch. Boyle made a nice falling touchdown grab in goal-line drills. He could be a red-zone weapon given his size and soft hands.

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith nearly made a really impressive interception when he leapt into a passing lane, but the pass slipped out of his hands.

Outspoken safety Anthony Levine got into a smack-talk showdown with the Ravens wide receivers after knocking away a pass. Levine yelled at the receivers that they were trying to talk trash because former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was on the sideline.

Linebacker Brennen Beyer dropped into coverage to intercept a pass during 7-on-7 red-zone drills. It was quite a play by the two-year practice squad player.

The Ravens did drills in which players simulated diving over the goal line with the ball extended. They land on a cushy mat, but coaches swipe at the ball to try to knock it out. In a good sign for a fullback, undrafted Ricky Ortiz hurt Linebackers Coach Wink Martindale's hand. "