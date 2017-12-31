It’s over for 2017 for the Ravens. They are out of the playoff picture. ESPN had given them a 97 percent chance to make these playoffs as a 5th seed. All they had to do was either beat or tie the Cincinnati Bengals, or if that didn’t happen, the Titans or the Bills had to lose.

Guess what?

The Baltimore Ravens stumbled at home. Yes, it was frigid conditions out there, but they didn’t stop the injury-depleted Bengals from playing the game of Marvin Lewis’ coaching life. Sadly for the Ravens, all they had to do was make one final defensive stop with time running out in the game and the Bengals out of timeouts…and they couldn’t do it.

The Bengals came to play. I would have given 10-to-1 odds against that happening. Popular theory was the Bengals had mailed it in. We should have known better.

In a way this game was a microcosm of the Ravens’ 2017 season. You never knew which Ravens team was going to show up on any given gameday. In the end, they proved out to be a mediocre team because of their inconsistency in every phase of the game.

Will this dramatic loss and failure to make the playoffs for 4 out of the last 5 years spell the end of the John Harbaugh/Ozzie Newsome era in Baltimore? Who knows— that’s up to owner Steve Bisciotti, who must be choking on his own martini tonight after that exhibition of a failure to launch.

The Ravens used to be a machine of precision in these kind of games. Last night they looked like a lawn mower that was hard to start.

The Baltimore Ravens were ousted from the playoff hunt in stunning fashion Sunday when Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds left, giving the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-27 victory.

That is all, that’s all she wrote. Scoring Summary

FIRST QUARTER CIN BAL TD 10:55 Tyler Kroft 1 Yd pass from Andy Dalton (Randy Bullock Kick) 8 plays, 78 yards, 4:05 7 0 SECOND QUARTER CIN BAL FG 11:13 Justin Tucker 46 Yd Field Goal 4 plays, 6 yards, 0:57 7 3 TD 4:14 Tyler Kroft 5 Yd pass from Andy Dalton (Randy Bullock Kick) 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:58 14 3 FG 0:23 Randy Bullock 32 Yd Field Goal 12 plays, 63 yards, 2:59 17 3 TD 0:04 Chris Moore 6 Yd pass from Joe Flacco (Justin Tucker Kick) 1 play, 6 yards, 0:19 17 10 THIRD QUARTER CIN BAL TD 10:17 Darqueze Dennard 89 Yd Interception Return (Randy Bullock Kick) 9 plays, 55 yards, 4:43 24 10 TD 6:16 Alex Collins 17 Yd Run (Justin Tucker Kick) 8 plays, 61 yards, 4:01 24 17 FOURTH QUARTER CIN BAL FG 13:08 Justin Tucker 34 Yd Field Goal 14 plays, 62 yards, 5:55 24 20 TD 8:48 Mike Wallace 6 Yd pass from Joe Flacco (Justin Tucker Kick) 7 plays, 45 yards, 3:17 24 27 TD 0:44 Tyler Boyd 49 Yd pass from Andy Dalton (Randy Bullock Kick) 11 plays, 90 yards, 1:59 31 27

BENGALS STATS Total Net Yards 359 Total Turnovers 1 Penalties Yards 6-60 Time of Possession 28:39 RAVENS STATS Total Net Yards 312 Total Turnovers 1 Penalties Yards 5-47 Time of Possession 31:21

BENGALS PLAYER STATS PASSING CP/AT YDS TD INT Andy Dalton 23/44 222 3 0 RUSHING ATT YDS TD LG Joe Mixon 18 96 0 17 Giovani Bernard 10 52 0 21 Andy Dalton 2 -2 0 -1 RECEIVING REC YDS TD LG Tyler Boyd 5 91 1 49 Tyler Kroft 6 53 2 20 Brandon LaFell 2 35 0 22 Giovani Bernard 6 18 0 11 A.J. Green 2 17 0 11 C.J. Uzomah 1 7 0 7 Joe Mixon 1 1 0 1 RAVENS PLAYER STATS PASSING CP/AT YDS TD INT Joe Flacco 25/47 203 2 1 RUSHING ATT YDS TD LG Alex Collins 20 78 1 17 Javorius Allen 5 37 0 19 Danny Woodhead 1 3 0 3 RECEIVING REC YDS TD LG Benjamin Watson 7 61 0 13 Mike Wallace 5 40 1 12 Michael Campanaro 3 36 0 15 Nick Boyle 2 24 0 16 Alex Collins 2 18 0 11 Danny Woodhead 4 16 0 9 Chris Moore 1 6 1 6 Patrick Ricard 1 2 0 2 Goodbye Yellow Brick Road!!! We will never get to see what this gritty group could have done against Kansas City in the wildcard game. That’s a shame. But the onus is really on the coaching staff now, as well as on the draft process by the front office. The players gave you what they had to give. It wasn’t enough.