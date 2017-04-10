It doesn’t always mean the Ravens are aiming to draft you if they take a meeting with you…they may in fact be looking to get your opinion about another player they are more interested in. Still, it’s better to be interviewed than not in most cases. Sometimes the Ravens’ interest in a player is expressed through a text message or a Skype session.

Walter Football does a good job of compiling a list of the draft-eligible players interviewed by each NFL team. Here is the Ravens list of player meetings and “interest messages” so far:

Keion Adams, DE, Western Michigan (PRO)

Connor Bozick, OT, Delaware (LOC)

Caleb Brantley, DT/NT, Florida (PRI)

Taco Charlton, DE/3-4OLB, Michigan (PRO)

Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin (SR)

Zach Cunningham, OLB/ILB, Vanderbilt (COM)

Kevin Davis, ILB, Colorado State (EW)

Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama (PRI)

Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan (PRO)

Malik Golden, SS, Penn State (PRI)

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic (PRO)

Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming (PRO)

Josh Jones, S, N.C. State (PRI)

Kevin King, CB, Washington (PRI)

Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE/3-4DE, Villanova (PRI)

Ashton Lampkin, CB, Oklahoma State (EW)

William Likely, CB, Maryland (LOC)

Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech (PRO)

Nyme Manns, WR, Bowie State (LOC)

Takkarist McKinley^, OLB/DE/3-4OLB, UCLA (STM, PRI)

Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall (LOC)

Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State (PRI)

Jordan Morgan, G, Kutztown (SR)

Teldrick Morgan, WR, Maryland (LOC)

Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU (SR)

Dayon Pratt, OLB, East Carolina (PRO)

Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple (PRI)

Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State (PRI)

John Ross, WR, Washington (PRI)

Justin Senior, OT, Mississippi State (SR)

Jordan Sterns, S, Oklahoma State (SR)

Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky (SR)

Noel Thomas, WR, Connecticut (PRO)

Eddie Vanderdoes, DT/3-4DE/NT, UCLA (SR)

Darius Victor, RB, Towson (LOC)

Tim White, WR, Arizona State (WOR)

Darrell Williams, OT, Western Kentucky (WOR)

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson (PRI)

Tim Williams, OLB/DE/3-4OLB, Alabama (PRI)

Chris Wormley^, DT/DE/3-4DE, Michigan (PRO, PRI)

Deangelo Yancey^, WR, Purdue (STM, PRO, PRI)

KEY:

SR – Senior Bowl meeting.

EW – East-West Shrine meeting.

COM – Combine meeting.

INT – Interested.

VINT – Very Interested.

PRO – Pro Day or campus meeting/workout.

LOC – Local visit. Prospect making a local visit.

PRI – Private visit. Prospect making an official 30 visit.

WOR – Private Workout. Members of an organization working out a player in private.

STM – Some Type of Meeting.

% – indicates more than one meeting at an event.

^ – has met with team at more than one event.

# – indicates meeting set up outside of the 2017 Senior Bowl or the 2017 East-West Shrine Game