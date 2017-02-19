There’s no use trying to avoid it—The new league year is less than a month away, and that means the clock is ticking on the Ravens’ signing of any of their free agents scheduled to hit the open market.
That is the signal to call in the talented Garrett Downing, who is now a veteran reporter for the Ravens’ official media site.
Here’s Mr. Downing’s annual update on the Ravens For Sale:
“As General Manager Ozzie Newsome decides which players to keep in Baltimore, here’s an overview of the Ravens’ entire free agent class for 2017:
Unrestricted Free Agents
These players are free to sign with any team once the new league year opens March 9. The Ravens have the ability to negotiate with and sign their unrestricted free agents, or use the franchise tag to keep one of them, before the deadline.
WR Kamar Aiken
OL Vladimire Ducasse
DE Lawrence Guy
DB/LB Anthony Levine
QB Ryan Mallett
RT Rick Wagner
Restricted Free Agents
Players with three accrued NFL seasons whose contracts have expired, but received a qualifying offer from their current club that restricts their ability to sign with a new team. The Ravens have the first rights to sign their RFAs by designating them with a salary tender corresponding to a specified draft pick. A RFA could sign with another team if that new team signs the player to an offer sheet, and the Ravens choose not to match the offer. In that situation, the Ravens would then receive draft pick compensation from the new club for the RFA, based on the tender.
OT James Hurst
OL Ryan Jensen
CB Jumal Rolle
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Players with two accrued NFL seasons whose contracts have expired, but do not have the ability to sign with another team unless their current club chooses not to re-sign them.
OLB Brennen Beyer
ILB Lamar Louis
ILB Patrick Onwuasor
WR/RS Keenan Reynolds
OL De’Ondre Wesley