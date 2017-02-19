There’s no use trying to avoid it—The new league year is less than a month away, and that means the clock is ticking on the Ravens’ signing of any of their free agents scheduled to hit the open market.

That is the signal to call in the talented Garrett Downing, who is now a veteran reporter for the Ravens’ official media site.

Here’s Mr. Downing’s annual update on the Ravens For Sale:

“As General Manager Ozzie Newsome decides which players to keep in Baltimore, here’s an overview of the Ravens’ entire free agent class for 2017:

Unrestricted Free Agents

These players are free to sign with any team once the new league year opens March 9. The Ravens have the ability to negotiate with and sign their unrestricted free agents, or use the franchise tag to keep one of them, before the deadline.

WR Kamar Aiken

OL Vladimire Ducasse

S Matt Elam

DE Lawrence Guy

FB Kyle Juszczyk

DB/LB Anthony Levine

CB Chris Lewis-Harris

QB Ryan Mallett

CB Jerraud Powers

RT Rick Wagner

DT Brandon Williams

Restricted Free Agents

Players with three accrued NFL seasons whose contracts have expired, but received a qualifying offer from their current club that restricts their ability to sign with a new team. The Ravens have the first rights to sign their RFAs by designating them with a salary tender corresponding to a specified draft pick. A RFA could sign with another team if that new team signs the player to an offer sheet, and the Ravens choose not to match the offer. In that situation, the Ravens would then receive draft pick compensation from the new club for the RFA, based on the tender.

WR Michael Campanaro

S Marqueston Huff

OT James Hurst

OL Ryan Jensen

CB Jumal Rolle

RB Terrance West

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Players with two accrued NFL seasons whose contracts have expired, but do not have the ability to sign with another team unless their current club chooses not to re-sign them.

OLB Brennen Beyer

ILB Lamar Louis

WR Chris Matthews

ILB Patrick Onwuasor

CB Sheldon Price

WR/RS Keenan Reynolds

OL De’Ondre Wesley