The Ravens want to draft a superior edge rusher, preferably as an outside linebacker. Picking at #16, they would have to trade up a ton to get the best in the 2017 Draft class—Myles Garrett. But that ain’t happening…Ozzie would never trade up 15 spots and who knows how many extra draft picks to roll the dice on Garrett.

But quietly sliding up the value chart is a guy like Haason Reddick—and he is within range of Ozzie’s big game gun if the Ravens want to go defensive impact player in Round 1.

It was the defensive linemen and linebackers’ day to shine on Sunday. In the first group of linemen, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.64 seconds. Combined with a good performance on the bench press (33 reps), that should help to confirm what most draft analysts believe: that Garrett is worthy of the first overall pick in the draft.

Mike Mayock’s top five edge rushers based on the workouts combined with the game tape:

1. Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

2. Tim Williams, Alabama

3. Derek Barnett, Tennessee

4. Solomon Thomas, Stanford

5. Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Mike Mayock’s top five interior defensive linemen:

1. Jonathan Allen, Alabama

2. Caleb Brantley, Florida

3. Malik McDowell, Michigan State

4. Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

5. Chris Wormley, Michigan

Mike Mayock’s top five linebackers:

1. Reuben Foster, Alabama (Did not participate in Combine drills)

2. Haason Reddick, Temple

3. Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

4. Jarrad Davis, Florida

5. Alex Anzalone, Florida

Temple’s Haason Reddick continued the momentum of what was a tremendous senior campaign at linebacker and a brilliant performance during the Senior Bowl with gaudy numbers at the Combine. He timed 4.52 seconds in the 40, reached an amazing 11’1″ in the broad jump, and touched 37 inches in the vertical jump. Reddick looked equally outstanding during position drills and has answered scouts’ every question the past six months.

DE/OLB Carl Lawson was one of the big winners from Sunday’s workout. He punched out 35 reps on the bench, far exceeding the expectations of scouts. He later ran the 40 in 4.67 seconds and practiced to that speed, showing great quickness and explosion as he moved in every direction of the field. Lawson also looked good during linebacker drills.

DE/OLB Jordan Willis was a sack master in college with 27 over the past two seasons, but he proved on Sunday that he’s also an athletic freak. He timed 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and posted a vertical jump of 39 inches and a mark of 10’5″ in the broad jump. His bench-press mark of 24 reps was much better than expected. Willis looked athletic during drills and practiced to his timed speed. While strength is still a concern, Willis left no doubt that he’s a superior athlete with next-level pass-rushing skills.

Oh yeah, I almost forgot—“Linebacker” Jabrill Peppers ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds…but as we all know by now Peppers is going to play at Safety in the NFL.

Some insider takes on the Sunday drills from Fran Duffy at PE.com:

“If you count Solomon Thomas as an interior defensive lineman, then his numbers were off the charts. The 3-cone drill (6.98 seconds) and the broad jump (10’6”) results were better than any defensive tackle drafted since 2012. While we’re on “tweeners,” how about Villanova’s Tanoh Kpassagnon! He leaped out of the gym with a 10’4″ broad jump. How impressive is that? No drafted interior defensive lineman has posted that mark in the last five years.”

“Myles Garrett’s numbers were absolutely freakish, especially considering the fact that he came in over 20 pounds heavier than his expected 255. It’s important to take size into account when looking at some of these numbers, as it gives you an idea of just how much explosive power these prospects have to move their own body weight. Here are other names I expect will rate highly on athletic testing formulas such as SPARQ include Daeshon Hall (266 pounds with a 7.03 3-cone time and 10’3″ broad jump), Tarell Basham (269 pounds with a 4.35 short shuttle and 9’11” broad jump), as well as Hendrickson, who Tony mentioned above. Four players logged a 4.20 short-shuttle time at the Combine since 2012, and all of them were 250 pounds or fewer. Hendrickson weighed in at 266 pounds.”

“Reddick ran with the defensive line, but when you match his numbers against linebackers (not edge rushers) drafted over the last five years you get a sense of just how impressive his day was. At 237 pounds, Reddick ran a laser-timed 4.52 40-yard dash, a number bested by just two prospects in that span (Darron Lee and Travis Feeney, who both weighed less than Reddick). The Temple Owl also matched Lee’s broad jump (11’1″), which is the highest of any linebacker in that span.”

“Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan was the most surprising workout of the linebackers, turning in an official 40-time of 4.61 seconds at 240 pounds. A thumper inside not known for his athletic ability, that’s an impressive number that will help his stock.”