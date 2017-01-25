Not earth-shaking news when an NFL player pulls out of the Pro Bowl anymore…but at least the Ravens’ no-shows have a medical excuse.

According to Garrett Downing of the Ravens PR staff:

Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley pulled out of the game because of a calf injury he sustained in the Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Mosley is the second Raven to be forced out of the all-star game because of an injury. Guard Marshal Yanda is also unable to play because of a shoulder issue.

Downing: “This was Mosley’s second Pro Bowl invitation of his three-year career, as he continues to establish himself as one of the best young linebackers in the NFL. He finished the season with 92 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble during his 14 games.”

The Ravens who will attend are kicker Justin Tucker , fullback Kyle Juszczyk , safety Eric Weddle , center Jeremy Zuttah and long snapper Morgan Cox . Weddle was added to the roster Monday morning because Patriots safety Devin McCourty is headed to the Super Bowl. Zuttah was invited because Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey opted not to go.