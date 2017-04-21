Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster’s urine sample at the NFL combine came back diluted, which, by NFL rules, means it is treated like a specimen that has tested positive for a banned substance, according to NFL.com.

Foster says that a case of food poisoning is to blame for the diluted test. To get better before the combine, Foster was on IV fluids and claims he “drank and ate as much as I could without throwing up.”

“I couldn’t eat much, but I had to drink water and Gatorade,” he said. “Then a few coaches said something about me being too light… so I drank and ate as much as I could without throwing up. Then I went in there, drinking and drinking water, trying to flush out my system from whatever was making me sick and trying to keep my weight up and took the test.”

Regardless of the reasoning, every team in the league was notified of the positive test. So now you have to wonder if (a) he is telling the whole truth, and if the Ravens think he is telling the truth, (b) will Foster actually fall down the draft board far enough for the Ravens to have a shot at getting him at #16 overall or even later in the draft?

Before this, the only possible concern I had about Foster was a lingering achy right shoulder, which may require preseason surgery or not.

The plot thickens!

Meanwhile, the Ravens announced their 2017 schedule:

In the middle of the AFC North-heavy first quarter is the Ravens’ trip to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 24 at Wembley Stadium.

The Ravens will have their first primetime game in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore has a Week 10 bye, which is their latest since 2014, and should help them rest and recover for the final playoff push.

In Week 12, head coach John Harbaugh will finally get his long-awaited home Monday Night Football game as the Ravens will host the Houston Texans. It’s Baltimore’s first Monday Night Football game since 2012 and just the second of Harbaugh’s 10-year tenure.