Yeah you must acknowledge it’s tough to run an offense which is down to its bottom 3 healthy receivers, and with an offensive line that is patchwork at best. But c’mon, coach John and coach Marty, you had enough prep time before this game in Minnesota to figure out SOMETHING better than what transpired on the field on Sunday.

Baltimore had gone nine full quarters and an overtime period without an offensive touchdown before reaching the end zone on the final, meaningless play of the game — a 13-yard pass from Joe Flacco to Chris Moore. Before that score, the Ravens’ only points against the Vikings came off three long Justin Tucker field goals (48, 57, 47 yards).

The Ravens’ offense managed just 214 total yards and was held to 6-of-16 on third downs. They are now 3-4 on the season because of it.

“It’s the biggest thing on everyone’s mind right now is getting the offense going, helping out the defense and getting points on the board,” said Michael Campanaro, one of just three healthy wide receivers for the Ravens by the end of the game.

Latavius Murray rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and Kai Forbath kicked six field goals to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a 24-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Forbath made kicks of 52, 51, 43, 43, 34 and 32 yards to back another suffocating effort from the defense for the Vikings (5-2).

Minnesota sacked Joe Flacco five times and allowed just 208 total yards.Everson Griffen had two sacks and has nine for the season.

Latavius Murray was off to a slow start this season with just 97 yards rushing through the first six games. But he burst through a big hole in the third quarter, made one cut and surged to the end zone to give the Vikings an 18-6 lead.

Case Keenum had an erratic afternoon, completing 20 of 31 passes for 188 yards and one interception for the Vikings, making Murray’s contribution all the more important.

Flacco, who entered the day with a 66.1 rating that was good for 31st in the league, was stuck under 100 yards passing until well into the fourth quarter.

Ravens WR Mike Wallace left the game in the first quarter after a vicious hit from S Andrew Sendejo. Wallace appeared to be knocked out cold by the shoulder-to-head hit that knocked his helmet off.

Wallace was able to walk off under his own power and was subjected to the league’s concussion protocol. Sendejo was penalized for unnecessary roughness, negating a forced fumble on the play. Wallace was later ruled out, but appeared to be arguing with coaches on the sideline about wanting back in.

The Ravens were already missing Jeremy Maclin, Breshad Perriman and Chris Matthews because of injuries, meaning they were forced to line up running back Javorius “Buck” Allen at receiver in the second half.

The Ravens have a short turnaround, hosting the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

It looks like a grim season unfolding for the Ravens, one where there is no margin of error for its defense, which itself is continuing to bend too much against the run.

1 2 3 4 T BAL 3 3 3 7 16 MIN 3 6 9 6 24 Matchup 1st Downs 16 17 Passing 1st downs 10 11 Rushing 1st downs 4 5 1st downs from penalties 2 1 3rd down efficiency 6-16 7-15 4th down efficiency 1-1 0-0 Total Plays 64 64 Total Yards 208 357 Total Drives 11 10 Yards per Play 3.2 5.6 Passing 144 188 Comp-Att 27-39 20-31 Yards per pass 3.3 6.1 Interceptions thrown 0 1 Sacks-Yards Lost 5-42 0-0 Rushing 64 169 Rushing Attempts 20 33 Yards per rush 3.2 5.1 Red Zone (Made-Att) 1-1 0-3 Penalties 3-15 4-47 Turnovers 0 1 Fumbles lost 0 0 Interceptions thrown 0 1 Possession 27:59 32:01

