And G.M. Ozzie Newsome says he’s not done yet…

The Ravens have already brought in safety Tony Jefferson, running back Danny Woodhead and re-signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Ryan Mallett and safety Anthony Levine.

Jefferson was the top safety on the open market, and Williams was ranked by ESPN as the top free agent overall.

“We’re not done,” Newsome said. “I will say that.” Newsome said he’s “still looking to do some other things at receiver and maybe offensive line.”

Baltimore has reportedly shown interest in Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne, the former No. 6 overall pick. “We still have the opportunity in free agency to address [the secondary], and then we’ll be looking forward to the draft,” Newsome said.

Baltimore lost right tackle Rick Wagner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk to big deals on the open market, so that will offset the additions of Jefferson and Woodhead. The Ravens also saw guard Vlad Ducasse head to the Buffalo Bills, and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is visiting other teams.

Ozzie has shown a willingness to part ways with experienced veterans the last few days by cutting Elvis Dumervil, Lardarius Webb, Kendrick Lewis and Shareece Wright.

The Ravens have also re-structured the contract of tight end Dennis Pitta to enable him to remain with the team.

“We still build this team through the draft,” Ozzie said. “And we’re sitting on seven picks, four in the top three rounds, so that’s going to play a big part in how this team looks when we get to September.”

The door is still open to bring back 8-year veteran defensive back Lardarius Webb on a lower-cap deal. Cutting Webb now creates $5.5 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac.

“The longer I’m in this job, the tougher those conversations are when you have to talk to a player about waiving him,” Ozzie said. “But I had a really good conversation with Lardarius. As it is with Elvis [Dumervil], and any other guys, the door is not closed [on him returning] because we need as good football players as we can.”

Webb has spent his entire career in Baltimore. The Ravens drafted him as a cornerback out of Nicholls State in the third round in 2009, and he was a shining example of the Ravens finding a high-end talent out of a small school.

Webb stepped into a starting role his rookie season, but suffered a torn ACL late in the year. He returned the next year and established himself as the team’s best cornerback over the course of the 2011 season. The Ravens rewarded Webb with a $50 million contract that offseason, but he tore his other ACL just six games into the 2012 season.

Baltimore moved Webb to safety last season and he started every game alongside veteran Eric Weddle . Webb finished the year with 73 tackles, one interception and one pass defensed. He graded as the league’s 16th-best safety by Pro Football Focus.