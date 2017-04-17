You can never see something like this coming… it’s a family’s worst nightmare…

I will let the Ravens’ media representative tell the story:

RAVENS’ HEARTS, PRAYERS WITH HEAP FAMILY AFTER TRAGEDY

Former Ravens tight end and Ring of Honor member Todd Heap has suffered a horrible tragedy.

Heap accidentally struck and killed his three-year-old daughter while moving his truck in the family’s driveway Friday afternoon. She was taken to a local hospital in Mesa, Arizona, where she later died.

The Ravens organization released the following statement:

“We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now. This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community.

“We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

Heap, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2001, spent 10 years playing in Baltimore and is one of the most beloved players in franchise history. He made two Pro Bowls with the Ravens and retired from the NFL in 2012.

Heap, 37, is a tremendous family man, and he and his wife Ashley also have another daughter and three young sons.