The Baltimore Ravens went out of character on Sunday—they put on a competent offense!

That offense was the buffer they needed. Despite a solid defensive effort and physically outplaying the Lions on both sides of the ball for most of the game, the Ravens found themselves in a one-score game in the 3rd quarter because Detroit’s QB Matthew Stafford got hot.

Added to that was the season-ending Achilles tendon rupture injury suffered by the Ravens’ best cornerback Jimmy Smith.

But the Ravens’ offense bailed their team out of a jam.

Joe Flacco threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and theBaltimore Ravens survived a strong comeback bid by Matthew Stafford and theDetroit Lions in a 44-20 victory Sunday.

After relying heavily on their opportunistic defense for much of the season, the Ravens (7-5) finally received an ample contribution from the league’s 31st-ranked offense.

Flacco helped Baltimore take a 20-0 halftime lead and directed three scoring drives in the fourth quarter to keep the Ravens in front.

Flacco completed 23 of 36 passes while guiding an offense that did not commit a turnover.

Stafford completed a team-record 20 straight passes in the second half, twice getting the Lions within a touchdown. But Detroit (6-6) lost a second straight following a three-game winning streak.

Stafford left late in the fourth quarter with a right hand injury. He went 24 for 29 for 292 yards.

The Ravens defense forced three turnovers, all of them pivotal: A strip-sack of Stafford by Eric Weddle led to a touchdown in the second quarter; a fourth-quarter interception set up a game-clinching TD run by Alex Collins with four minutes to go; and a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Weddle against Jake Rudock with 2:26 remaining.

Baltimore’s third straight victory came at a price. Standout cornerback Jimmy Smith left with an Achilles tendon injury and is likely lost for the season.

Smith went down without being touched in the second quarter, was helped off the field and ruled out after being examined in the locker room.

Smith has been bothered by a sore Achilles for much of the season. The seven-year veteran has missed several practices, but started all 12 games and is second on the team with three interceptions. He was replaced by rookie Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore’s top draft choice. Humphrey intercepted Stafford in the fourth quarter.

PRATER PULLS IT—Ravens won the battle of the placekickers…Detroit kicker Matt Prater missed a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter and was wide left on a conversion kick after Detroit’s second TD. Those misses changed the game for sure.

INJURIES:

Lions: Former Ravens DT Rick Wagner (ankle) was carted off the field in the second quarter and did not return. … DE Ezekiel Ansah left with an ankle injury and returned. … G T.J. Lang was sidelined with a foot injury and returned. …. DE Cornelius Washington left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Ravens: Jimmy Smith with the Achilles—he has battled injuries throughout his career. Only twice has he played 16 games in a season. … LB C.J. Mosley underwent concussion protocol early in the second quarter and was quickly cleared.

Up next for the Ravens: Sunday night showdown against AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat Baltimore 26-9 in the first meeting. The rubber hits the road in this one…or is it the bug hits the windshield? Ravens are hoping they’re the windshield this time around…

Final:

1 2 3 4 T DET 0 0 13 7 20 BAL 3 17 0 24 44 Matchup 1st Downs 18 24 Passing 1st downs 14 13 Rushing 1st downs 3 8 1st downs from penalties 1 3 3rd down efficiency 4-13 5-12 4th down efficiency 0-0 0-0 Total Plays 61 63 Total Yards 372 370 Total Drives 13 13 Yards per Play 6.1 5.9 Passing 294 269 Comp-Att 27-34 23-36 Yards per pass 7.9 7.5 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Sacks-Yards Lost 3-22 0-0 Rushing 78 101 Rushing Attempts 24 27 Yards per rush 3.3 3.7 Red Zone (Made-Att) 3-3 4-5 Penalties 6-45 2-25 Turnovers 3 0 Fumbles lost 1 0 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Possession 30:09 29:51