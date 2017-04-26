First things first—-little Mo from Glen Burnie, MD, the kid with the big heart, needs your help.

Mo will be listening to the Ravens/NFL draft on Thursday night from his bed in the chemo treatment ward. This kid is so bright and so courageous and so upbeat it takes my breath away. Life has dumped more on him than any kid should ever have to go through—but Mo himself would never say that. He just keeps on truckin’ with the sweetest positivity you could imagine.

Mo Gaba has become a mainstay on 105.7 The Fan.

The 11-year old is a frequent caller on The Scott Garceau Show With Jeremy Conn, providing predictions and insight into his favorite hometown teams.

Recently, Mo was even selected to throw out the first pitch on Kids Opening Day for the Orioles.

Mo is now battling cancer for a third time, and his family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical bills. The page says Mo is in the early stages of treatment, and the funds will go to help with expenses so his mother can stay by his side.

The page says, “Mo has been blind since age 1 but that WON’T slow HIM down! He has beat this twice and he will beat this AGAIN!”

If you would like to contribute, you can click here to visit Mo’s GoFundMe Page.

Now, here are our annual Final Ravens Mock Draft picks for Mo’s scorekeeping pleasure and for your entertainment—as you can probably laugh along on Thursday and Friday nights when Ozzie completely obliterates this list:

Round 1 (No. 16): DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee

Round 2 (No. 47): CB Quincy Wilson, Florida

Round 3 (No. 74): OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M

Round 3 (No. 78): WR Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech

Round 4 (No. 122): C Ethan Pocic, LSU

Round 5 (No. 159): DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

Round 6 (No. 186): ILB Connor Harris, Lindenwood