The Baltimore Brigade is the newest entry in the now 5-team Arena Football League. They play downtown in the old Civic Center now known as Royal Farms Arena. With two home games now under their belts, I was curious to see how paid attendance was faring. I was somewhat hoping that a certain percentage of Ravens fans would show up to support the Brigade, just as a certain slice of Eagles fans show up for their Philadelphia Soul.
Well, here are the official numbers released by the http://www.arenafan.com….
|2017 Arena Football League Attendance Chart
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Total
|Avg
|Baltimore
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5915
|–
|–
|5190
|11105
|5552
|Cleveland
|12865
|5758
|–
|9223
|10389
|–
|–
|–
|38235
|9558
|Philadelphia
|–
|–
|–
|11833
|–
|9857
|7667
|–
|29357
|9785
|Tampa Bay
|–
|9071
|9119
|–
|–
|–
|9275
|–
|27465
|9155
|Washington
|15579
|–
|12122
|–
|–
|8420
|–
|9873
|45994
|11498
|LEAGUE Total
|28444
|14829
|21241
|21056
|16304
|18277
|16942
|15063
|152156
|–
|LEAGUE Avg
|14222
|7414
|10620
|10528
|8152
|9138
|8471
|7531
|–
|9509
* – Game not played at normal home team arena for the season
I don’t know what to make of the Brigade’s numbers—in fact, 5,000 paid fans at $8 a ticket might be a good start for all I know. But you’d think there would be at least twice that many diehard Ravens fans who would be so starved for any kind of football right now they would show up to at least bulge attendance closer to the 9,000 mark.