The Baltimore Brigade is the newest entry in the now 5-team Arena Football League. They play downtown in the old Civic Center now known as Royal Farms Arena. With two home games now under their belts, I was curious to see how paid attendance was faring. I was somewhat hoping that a certain percentage of Ravens fans would show up to support the Brigade, just as a certain slice of Eagles fans show up for their Philadelphia Soul.

Well, here are the official numbers released by the Arena Fan website:

2017 Arena Football League Attendance Chart Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Total Avg Baltimore – – – – 5915 – – 5190 11105 5552 Cleveland 12865 5758 – 9223 10389 – – – 38235 9558 Philadelphia – – – 11833 – 9857 7667 – 29357 9785 Tampa Bay – 9071 9119 – – – 9275 – 27465 9155 Washington 15579 – 12122 – – 8420 – 9873 45994 11498 LEAGUE Total 28444 14829 21241 21056 16304 18277 16942 15063 152156 – LEAGUE Avg 14222 7414 10620 10528 8152 9138 8471 7531 – 9509

* – Game not played at normal home team arena for the season

I don’t know what to make of the Brigade’s numbers—in fact, 5,000 paid fans at $8 a ticket might be a good start for all I know. But you’d think there would be at least twice that many diehard Ravens fans who would be so starved for any kind of football right now they would show up to at least bulge attendance closer to the 9,000 mark.