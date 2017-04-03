Garrett Downing of the Baltimore Ravens media team does a great job of keeping tabs on the dozens of mock drafts compiled by the paid “experts”.

Now with only 20-plus days left to go before the Draft, here’s the high-profile pickers’ scoreboard on whom the Ravens might select at #16 overall as compiled by Downing. [My money is on Ozzie fooling them all by trading back to get an extra pick or two in round 2 or 3, but let’s assume for the sake of debate that the Ravens stay at #16…]

Of the nine (9) professional pickers selected by Downing, here’s how the player choices stacked up:

WR Corey Davis……………. 2

WR Mike Williams………… 2

WR John Ross………………. 2

OT Ryan Ramczyk……….. 1

OLB Derek Barnett………. 1

CB Marshon Lattimore…. 1

Here are the “pickers”:

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Posted March 22

OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

Senior, 6-foot-6, 314 pounds; 14 starts at left tackle

“This is a strange year for offensive tackles – there are no top-five-type talents in this class. This is about the range where I expect the first tackle to go. Ramczyk, Cam Robinson and Garett Bolles are all on the board, but I’m going with Ramczyk, who’s a better prospect at right tackle. Baltimore has Ronnie Stanley , the No. 6 overall pick in 2016, on the left side, and Ramczyk (6-6, 310) would upgrade the right side over former undrafted free agent James Hurst .”

Charley Casserly, NFL Network

Posted March 28

WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

Senior, 6-3, 213; 2016 stats: 97 catches, 1,500 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns

“Davis is a big target for Joe Flacco .”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Posted March 30

WR John Ross, Washington

Redshirt junior, 5-11, 190; 2016 stats: 81 catches, 1,150 yards, 17 touchdowns, eight carries, 102 yards, 1 touchdown

“Baltimore finds a deep threat so Joe Flacco can unleash his cannon arm.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Posted March 27

WR Mike Williams, Clemson

Senior, 6-3, 225; 2016 stats: 98 catches, 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns

“The Ravens pick up a big, go-to target with fantastic ball skills who has the potential to become a WR1.”

Rob Rang, CBS Sports

Posted March 27

OLB Derek Barnett, Tennessee

Junior, 6-5, 259; 2016 stats: 56 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles

“Barnett lacks the length and pure explosiveness scouts would prefer, which could lead to his slipping a bit on draft day. Barnett’s instincts, use of hands and production (33 sacks over the past three years), however, could have him ultimately outplay his draft slot.”

Dan Brugler, CBS Sports

Posted March 27

WR Mike Williams, Clemson

“The Ravens have plenty of speed at receiver, but only average size. Williams has only average speed, but his body control, catch radius and overall size are where he shines.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Posted March 30

WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

“They need to get help outside for Joe Flacco with Steve Smith retiring.”

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Posted March 30

WR John Ross, Washington

“This would be a steal for Ozzie Newsome, and it would give Joe Flacco a deadly deep threat once the team moves on from Mike Wallace .”

Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports

Posted March 27

CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Redshirt sophomore, 6-2, 192; 2016 stats: 41 tackles, four interceptions, one touchdown

“The Ravens might be inclined to replace the recently retired Zach Orr with this pick, but they need to lock down their secondary if they stand any chance of playoff contention next year.”

Ravens fan reactions were varied, but sometimes grinning:

WhoBilly: “Ross??….’So Flacco can unleash his cannon arm’. I thought that’s what the plan was for Perriman, you know, who was the 4th rounder we took with our #1 pick. ”

Ellicott Raven: “Marshon Lattimore dropping to us? That isn’t happening. I think most of the guys mentioned here are doubtful with the exception of one of the top 3 receivers. I don’t believe Barnett falls to us either. Ryan Ramczyk I don’t really think we’ll draft.”

Hen 826957: “If Mike Williams gets close to our pick and he’s dropping, some team will probably trade up before we pick. It’s possible l could see Corey Davis or Derek Barnett be there. I like the Derek Barnett pick in the first if Mike Williams and Corey Davis aren’t there, and JuJu Smith could be a good pick in the the 2nd if we draft Derek Barnett, and a corner in the 3rd. I don’t like the pick of John Ross in the first, he seem like a bust to me idk. Not saying that his name would mean he is a bust, but his name reminds me of Tandon Doss (Lol). We kinda of need big receivers and John Ross is 5-11. He does have some questionable hands sometimes. John Ross could be a good one in the 2nd if JuJu Smith isn’t there.”

JD 08: “There’s no way Lattimore falls to us, I don’t even know why they even asked that guy, lol. Wouldn’t mind us getting a big WR instead of John Ross, not really sold on him. Hope Reuben Foster slips down to us, unlikely but he would fit right in, then we can slide Correa to the OLB slot where he is more comfortable.”

Halshayeji: “The two curve balls are the QBs taken ahead of us. Every mock that has 2 QBs and a TE picked in the top 15 lands us a potential game breaker. On the flip side, if teams don’t feel desperate and pass on QBs, then we’re stuck in no man’s land.”