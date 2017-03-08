The report came in Wednesday that Ravens’ right tackle Rick Wagner is going to join the Detroit Lions:

The #Lions and OT Ricky Wagner have agreed in principle on a contract, source said. It will eclipse $9M per year, setting a new market.

More than the Seahawks paid their entire line last season. … https://t.co/cxNu2Deddt — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 8, 2017

According to Mike Batista of the Sports Daily, Wagner will become the league’s highest-paid right tackle. A fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2013, Wagner was the fourth-best pass blocking right tackle in the league last season via Pro Football Focus.

“The Lions are paying up to improve Matthew Stafford’s protection. He wasn’t sacked more than 36 times in his first five seasons, but he hasn’t been sacked less than 37 times over the last three seasons.

“Stafford was an MVP candidate before dislocating the middle finger on his throwing hand in Week 14. He threw three touchdown passes and five interceptions in the last four games and the Lions had to settle for a wild-card spot after losing their last three games.

“The Lions are paying a lot of money for a right tackle who hasn’t been to a Pro Bowl, but when you’re in the same division as Aaron Rodgers and in the same conference as The 12th Man, it’s the cost of doing business.”

And so the Ravens officially become a part of Free Agent “March Madness”—and you can put that one in the “loss” column! The Free Agent Okay-to-Tamper Period has begun…in fact, Brandon Marshall has already signed a 2-year deal with the Giants, and Pierre Garcon is reportedly now a 49er.

Who’s still out there that’s worth a look-see by the Ravens? The feeling is the Ravens will replace Wagner at right tackle from existing roster members. Edge defender and interior defensive line are probably greater priorities.

In case you’re wondering, here are the “Top Free Agent” defensive line listings available to the Ravens based upon PFR’s rankings of the defensive line guys:

Edge defender:

Interior defensive line:

If you’re a Ravens fan, you would hope the team can re-sign nose tackle Brandon Williams. But he’s going to get a big payday one way or the other.

Then there’s the PFR ranking of the Top 50 overall position free agents— some of these guys are already gone to new teams (including Wagner and Garcon):

