By my unscientific estimate, an undrafted free agent rookie has about a 4% chance of making the team either on the 53-man roster or the 10-man practice squad. But Ravens fans remember the splash when one does break through—Priest Holmes, anyone?

The grapevine has these guys on the Ravens UDFA payroll now, with more announcements to come:

(Player descriptions by Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com 🙂

QB Zach Terrell, Western Michigan

Terrell is familiar with working alongside a Flacco, as his backup in college was Joe Flacco ’s younger brother, Tom. ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported that Terrell had signed with the Ravens. Terrell threw for 3,533 yards and 33 touchdowns last year, and he had 96 touchdown passes over his four-year career.

WR/RS Tim White, Arizona State

The Ravens didn’t draft a receiver, but they found a handful of them in free agency. The Arizona Republic’s Jeff Metcalfe reported that White will join the Ravens. White is a speedy slot receiver who also brings value in the return game. The Ravens are in the market for a returner, so White will get his chances in that area.

WR Tim Patrick, Utah

The Ravens added the big target from Utah according to The Baltimore Sun’s Jeff Zrebiec. Patrick is 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, and he had 711 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.

WR Quincy Adeboyejo, Ole Miss

Baltimore also found a big receiver in Adeboyejo, according to Zrebiec. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver caught 35 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown last season.

WR C.J. Board, Tennessee Chattanooga

Board comes to Baltimore after a highly productive college career, according to a release from the school. He was a four-year starter and had 146 catches for 2,032 yards and 10 scores during his time in college.

LB Bam Bradley, Pitt

The Ravens have had more success finding undrafted inside linebackers than any other position. Players like Zachary Orr , Albert McClellan , Jameel McClain and Bart Scott all made the Ravens as undrafted free agents, and Bradly tweeted that he is headed to Baltimore.

DE Omarius Bryant, Western Kentucky

The Ravens have added a massive defender in Bryant, per a tweet from the school. He is 6-3, 315 pounds, so he won’t have any issue making the leap to the NFL from a physical standpoint.

RB Taquan Mizzell, Virginia

The Ravens didn’t take any running backs in this year’s draft, but they added a highly productive ball carrier from Virginia, the football team announced. He ran for 2,068 yards and 19 touchdowns during his four college seasons.

FB Ricky Ortiz, Oregon State

The Ravens lost a versatile fullback in free agency, but they added another one in Ortiz, according to the Sun. He played fullback, H-back and even linebacker in college, and he’ll get his chances in Baltimore as the Ravens don’t currently have another fullback on the roster.

OL Andrew Wylie, Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan’s athletics department tweeted that the Ravens had signed Wylie to a free-agent deal. Wylie is 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, and he started games at left tackle, left guard and right tackle during his college career.

K Bobby Puyol, Connecticut

Connecticut’s football team tweeted that Puyol would be joining the Ravens. Even though the Ravens already have one of the league’s best kickers in Justin Tucker , they typically bring in another kicker during offseason practices. Those kickers can sometimes catch on with other teams, as the Saints signed kicker Wil Lutz last year after his preseason work with the Ravens.

P Kenny Allen, Michigan

Michigan’s Kenny Allen tweeted that he would be joining the Ravens. Allen will work under veteran punter Sam Koch , and he’ll be in a similar situation to Puyol.

So all the above will be joining these drafted guys at rookie minicamp this week:

RAVENS 2017 DRAFT CHOICES