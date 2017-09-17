You take the good with the bad sometimes…

Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Yanda, who is considered one of the best linemen in the NFL, fractured his ankle on the second play of the second half. The Ravens will replace Yanda with Tony Bergstrom, who was acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals just 16 days ago.

“Nobody can replace Marshal Yanda. Not one person,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We traded for [Bergstrom) for a reason. Our scouts believed in him. It looks like a good trade. Everybody is going to collectively raise their effort level and their execution level to make up for the loss of a player like Marshal Yanda.” Yeah, it’s turned the Ravens’ offensive line now into a whole bunch of question marks. “It’s definitely a big hit to the team,” left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “But we know football has to go on. Marshal would say the same thing. We have to keep pushing forward.” Otherwise, the Baltimore defense relentlessly harassed two Cleveland quarterbacks, Joe Flacco ramped up his production with a pair of touchdown passes and the Ravens breezed past the Browns 24-10 on Sunday. Building on their season-opening shutout at Cincinnati, the Ravens picked off four passes and forced a fumble — giving them 10 takeaways in two games. Most of the defense’s damage came against Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who left with a migraine headache in the second quarter after four ineffective series: a three-and-out, a lost fumble, an interception and a punt. The former Notre Dame starter was replaced by second-year pro Kevin Hogan, who would become the third quarterback in two games to be intercepted by the Baltimore defense. Kizer said the headaches are hereditary, and that he hasn’t had one crop up in a game since high school. He received medication, underwent concussion protocol, and finally received clearance to return in the third quarter with Baltimore up 21-10. On his second series back, Kizer moved the Browns to the Baltimore 7 before being picked off in the end zone by Lardarius Webb. Brandon Carr‘s interception with 6:09 remaining all but sealed the victory. Coming off a solid performance in his debut against Pittsburgh, Kizer went 15 for 31 for 182 yards with three interceptions and a lost fumble. Hogan completed five of 11 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown and an interception. “The turnovers will always stick out because it stops you from scoring points or leads to points for the other team,” coach Hue Jackson said. “Get a lead and get pressure on the (other) quarterback is a good winning recipe,” Joe Flacco said. “Putting guys in that situation the last two weeks has been big for us.” As he matures, Kizer ultimately will come to understand the problem of holding the ball too long in the pocket — a mistake that put the Browns in an early hole. On Cleveland’s second series, Kizer was looking for a receiver when sacked byTerrell Suggs. The rookie fumbled, Baltimore recovered, and minutes later Terrance West scored on a 4-yard run. Kizer’s next turnover wasn’t entirely his fault: With the Browns at the Baltimore 26, his pass glanced off the hands of running back Duke Johnson into the arms of safely Eric Weddle. Baltimore went up 14-0 in the second quarter when Flacco completed two straight passes totaling 43 yards to tight end Benjamin Watson before Javorius Allen caught a 9-yard TD throw. Hogan entered and promptly took the Browns on an 83-yard drive that ended with his first career touchdown pass, to David Njoku. But Flacco countered with a 2-yard TD pass to Jeremy Maclin on the final play of the half, and that was enough to hand Cleveland its 14th consecutive road defeat. Rookie backup LB Bam Bradley tore his ACL and is lost for the season. … DT Brandon Williams hurt his foot in the third quarter and did not return. … Maclin missed time in the first quarter with a right shoulder stinger. Baltimore heads abroad for its first game in London, a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens lost the first eight games in the series and have since won nine of 12. Final: 1 2 3 4 T CLE 0 7 3 0 10 BAL 7 14 0 3 24 Matchup 1st Downs 20 24 Passing 1st downs 12 16 Rushing 1st downs 6 7 1st downs from penalties 2 1 3rd down efficiency 2-12 4-11 4th down efficiency 1-2 0-0 Total Plays 66 68 Total Yards 386 337 Total Drives 13 13 Yards per Play 5.8 5.0 Passing 293 201 Comp-Att 20-42 25-34 Yards per pass 6.5 5.6 Interceptions thrown 4 1 Sacks-Yards Lost 3-7 2-16 Rushing 93 136 Rushing Attempts 21 32 Yards per rush 4.4 4.3 Red Zone (Made-Att) 0-1 3-4 Penalties 11-65 7-45 Turnovers 5 2 Fumbles lost 1 1 Interceptions thrown 4 1 Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 0 Possession 26:36 33:24