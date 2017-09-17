Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Ravens Football Machine
Ravens thump Browns 24-10 but lose their best O-Lineman…
Posted by on September 17, 2017

You take the good with the bad sometimes…

Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Yanda, who is considered one of the best linemen in the NFL, fractured his ankle on the second play of the second half. The Ravens will replace Yanda with Tony Bergstrom, who was acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals just 16 days ago.

“Nobody can replace Marshal Yanda. Not one person,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We traded for [Bergstrom) for a reason. Our scouts believed in him. It looks like a good trade. Everybody is going to collectively raise their effort level and their execution level to make up for the loss of a player like Marshal Yanda.”

%d bloggers like this: