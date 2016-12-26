It was such a great game entertainment-wise I was looking forward to overtime. Unfortunately for Ravens fans, Big Ben and the Steelers offense made big play after big play to march 75 yards in the final 1:18 of regulation to steal the W and knock Baltimore out of playoff contention.

The Ravens (now 8-7) had just fought back with an equally heroic drive led by Joe Flacco to take the lead late in the 4th. All they needed was one big defensive stop to seal the deal. It never came. Not only did Big Ben avoid pressure and extend play after play under duress of both the Ravens’ pass rush and the ticking clock, but Pittsburgh’s receivers rose to the occasion by extending their bodies with supreme effort to snag key throws. If you had to pinpoint one difference in quality between the Steelers and Ravens, to me it would be Big Ben’s receivers as a unit are simply a cut above the Ravens’ ball-catchers. They’re just better playmakers.

The winning score came with 9 seconds left—Antonio Brown caught a short pass and juked his way down close to the goal line in the middle of the field. Three Ravens defenders met him at the one-yard-line and appeared to have him stopped. If you ask me, Brown’s forward progress had been stopped—but not hearing any whistles, Brown did the smart thing and extended his arm with the football over the plane of the goal line. Had he not done so, it is doubtful there was enough time left for the Steelers to line up again. The game would have been over in favor of the Ravens.

Whew…what a finish!

You can’t blame Joe Flacco for this loss, that’s for sure. Joe was extremely sharp under pressure. He rallied his team to as close a come-from-behind win as you can get. Not only that, he threw three deep balls during the course of the game that went right through the hands or past the helmet of his receivers. Flacco deserved a better outcome in this one.

Brown’s lunging 4-yard score with 9 seconds left lifted Pittsburgh to a gripping 31-27 victory and a second division title in three years, delivering just as Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell predicted Brown would.

“Over there by the heaters before the final drive, he said ‘AB, you got to go down there and get the game winner,” Brown said. It was a play Brown’s teammates have seen many times, just never with so much on the line.

“That’s AB,” wide receiver Damarcus Ayers said. “He does it so much in practice, it doesn’t ‘wow’ you in a game. In this particular moment it’s like, ‘he’s done it again.'”

Brown finished with 10 receptions for 96 yards to join Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison as the only players with four straight 100-catch seasons. Roethlisberger shook off a pair of third-quarter interceptions to finish with 279 yards passing and three touchdowns. Bell ran for 122 yards and a score and hauled in another on an ad-libbed play by Roethlisberger as Pittsburgh rallied from a 10-point deficit to win its sixth straight.

The Steelers (10-5) will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and host the No. 6 seed during wild-card weekend on either Jan. 7 or 8 no matter what they or AFC South champion Houston (9-6) do in their finales. Pittsburgh earned the third spot based on strength of victory tiebreaker, heady territory considering it was 4-5 after falling to Dallas on Nov. 13. As New Year’s nears, they haven’t lost again.

“I think today showed some resolve,” Roethlisberger said. “I think we showed some fight, no quit.”

The Ravens took the lead on Kyle Juszczyk‘s 10-yard burst up the middle with 1:18 remaining. But Roethlisberger calmly led the Steelers 75 yards in 10 plays to eliminate Baltimore (8-7), the last 4 yards on a play that could live on in team history — depending on how far Pittsburgh’s momentum can carry it.

Joe Flacco passed for 262 yards, including a pretty 18-yard dart to Steve Smith that put Baltimore up 14-7 early in the third quarter. Smith ended up with seven receptions for 79 yards, but the Ravens defense crumbled late. Their zone prevent coverage put up little resistance as Roethlisberger clinically got his team in position to get back to the playoffs.

“We didn’t want (Roethlisberger) to have a good game,” Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “We didn’t want (Brown) and (Bell) to kind of put their imprint on the game, or their stamp on the game, and they did that. They’re a good team. They’re well deserving. They won the division, we’ll applaud them, but we’ll be back.”

It’s a destination that seemed to be disappearing right in front of Pittsburgh’s eyes in the third quarter. Roethlisberger threw a pair of interceptions deep in Pittsburgh territory — both poorly thrown balls to heavily covered targets — that helped the Ravens take control.

“It’s pretty special the way we won it,” Roethlisberger said. “Especially after feeling the way I felt at a certain point in that game and feeling like you let guys down and you blew it.”

“With everything you work for and you don’t reach your goal, it’s just somber,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said. “We’re down. Give them credit. Ben got it rolling.”

Steelers’ rookie wide receiver Demarcus Ayers drew a pass interference play that set up Bell’s score after finally making the active roster. Ayers also caught a 9-yard pass on Pittsburgh’s winning drive. “Ben told me last night he we going to come to me at some point,” Ayers said. “I couldn’t sleep. I just tried to stay ready.”

Baltimore’s typically reliable special teams let the Ravens down in the second quarter. A high snap on a field goal attempt by Pro Bowler Justin Tucker ended without Tucker even getting the 45-yarder off.

“There were a couple of plays left out there,” Flacco said. “Probably five or 10 points left out there.”

Final: