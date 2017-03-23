The Celtics secured a win in their first game of their longest home-stand of the season against the Wiz on Monday, and would love nothing more than to continue the streak against the Pacers. While their playoff berth may have already been secured, the Celtics still have a real chance of catching the Cavs for home-court through out the Easter Conference Playoffs. Boston had luck against the Pacers coming into the game, having won 3 of their past 4 meetings, and they improved upon that luck Wednesday night.

GAME FLOW

Celtics had come out of the gate looking as if they were ready for someone to take over. That someone happened to be Al Horford. It began about a minute in, when he grabbed his first of many offensive rebounds on the night. Horford got fouled on the way up, then made a beautiful post move in the paint, and it looked like it’d be another hot night for the big man. Unfortunately, Stevens had other plans for the rotation, however, and enacted a stagger of Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford in the rotation in order to balance out the Celtics offensive production (this all coming from Brian Scalabrine’s sideline reporting for CSN).

Before you know it, Jae Crowder is hitting a fall away baseline jumper provided by – who else? – Tyler Zeller. For now, the plan works: Zeller finished with a solid 5 minutes of ball in which he grabbed 2 boards, a block, and that nice assist. The trend of giving up offensive rebounds continued in the first with the Pacers grabbing 4, but the quarter didn’t end until Jaylen Brown had a great OREB of his own PLUS the put back (PLEASE keep this coming, young man). The Celtics were mainly led, though, by Crowder’s 6 points/3 rebounds and Horford’s quick 3 points/3 rebounds/2 assists in limited action. The quarter ended 21-19.

To nobody’s surprise, Horford continued dominating the boards early in his start to the 2nd – but Marcus Smart came out of nowhere offensively speaking. He drilled 2 straight from deep to stretch the lead, then Avery Bradley added on for good measure with a steal and conversion in transition, Celts lead now 29-23. This was the high point for the Celtics in the quarter, but it didn’t last long.

A sobering moment for Celtics fans came when Tommy pointed out their team had already given up 10 steals leading to 14 points for the Pacers. Of course, as the broadcaster curse would have it, Kelly Olynyk then threw the ugliest turnover in history. Paul George’s 3 eventually gave the Pacers the lead 35-34, their first since the early minutes, and the game was officially on. Indiana finished with 12 steals in the quarter, and the Celtics had 14 first half turnovers overall, which mitigated any progress made by Boston on the rebounds. Paul George and Teague had 14 and 11 points of their own, but the Celtics maintained a 49-42 lead at half through the likes of their stars, IT, Horford, and Crowder.

The Celtics 3rd quarter had everybody involved, but most consistently their guards. Isaiah Thomas led the charge with back to back 3’s and Avery Bradley kicked in a pair of his own to top a total of 29 points for the Celtics backcourt just 4 minutes into the 3rd. Paul George answered with another 3 of his 37, but Horford had an immediate counter punch via a little shake and bake in the paint – Celtics lead now 67-56.

I meant in when I said everybody got involed this quarter. My man Tyler Zeller was making use of his game-time, and doing what he does best according to Tommy, running that damn floor. The best part about the scoring was the assists. Isaiah Thomas was dishing to Crowder, who was contributing consistently; while Horford was drilling 3’s doled out by Jaylen Brown, who had entered the game just prior to the play. The best part of the entire quarter, though, came with Marcus Smart’s exclamation point at the end. He was fouled as he bulldozed himself to the line – a familiar move for him – but made the shot AND the foul, which drew the TD Garden fans praise. He then hit the ensuing free throw to carry the Celtics into the 4th, 88-74.

After the Celtics had scored the most ever in a 3rd quarter this season with 39, Mike Gorman posited that Brad Stevens wouldn’t be happy with this because the team still gave up 32. The porous defense didn’t improve in the 4th as the team was ultimately outscored in the quarter, 26-21. Many of their points came when the Pacers made a 10-0 run within a 3:30 span to cut the Celtics lead to 93-86 with 6:30 left in the game. From there, the fans were forced to sweat this one out a bit. The Pacers never managed to get the game TOO close, definitely never within a possession, but anytime the team is fouling in the final minutes it’s usually not a great sign.

They cruised to the eventual win after a series of fouls and timeouts by the Pacers as they held on hope for every second. Despite eventually losing the rebound advantage in the fourth to Indiana, the fight for boards tonight gave the Celtics a considerable boost of needed energy and extra scoring. And after a ghastly 14 turnovers in the first half, the Celtics managed to only turnover the ball a total of TWICE in the final two quarters. These two factors were a huge factor in the eventual 109-100 Celtics win. They’re now 2-0 to start the long home-stand and have applied that much more pressure for the Cavs.

Isaiah Thomas is heating up in the second quarter! pic.twitter.com/yVVE9BXkPS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 23, 2017

This play serves as a reminder that whats “awesome” doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a Dr. J style up-and-under or MJ dunking from the free throw line. Sometimes it’s just awesome to hit an open 3 when your team needs you up only 41-37. Salute.

Paul George. Can we lock him down next time, please?! Just, do yourself a favor Jae. If you don’t want to hear people cheering for other players, then don’t allow them to drop 37 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a block in your house. Simple.

Celtics passing! It was going to go to the rebounding crew but we’ve gone over their contributions already. The passing game deserves the shine here. Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas led the way with 8 and 5, respectively, but the Celtics in total had 27 assists on 43 FG’s (Kelly Olynyk had 4 himself!) and that’s truly a thing of beauty.

THE GRID

Isaiah Thomas: 25 points, 5 assists

Al Horford: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists

Paul George: 37 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

BOX