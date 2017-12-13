This one looked like it was going to get ugly before the game had even started. The Nuggets were playing in their last game of a six game road trip, and it happened to be the second game of a back-to-back for them. The Celtics, meanwhile, found themselves playing their fifth game in their fourth different city in the span of just seven nights; and they’d be without their defensive captain, to boot, as Coach Stevens planned a night off in preparation for a grueling schedule in the weeks ahead. The Celtics survived The Battle of No Defense, though, and walked away with their 9th win in 10 games against the Western Conference this year. Irving scored more than 30 points, Jaylen Brown kicked in an efficient 26, but Shane Larkin’s performance off of the bench tonight was the real difference maker. Final Score: 124-118

The Game Flow

With both Horford (planned rest) and Morris (knee) out, Stevens started Baynes at the 5 and put Tatum at the 4 to begin the game. Tatum was aggressive early, as his hand seemed to be involved in every positive play for the Celtics during the first. The same could not be said for Kyrie Irving during to begin tonight’s game. Irving started by committing 2 ugly turnovers on lazy entrance passes to Baynes in the post. Fortunately for the Celtics, Tatum got back on defense, remained disciplined and waited for the opponent to show the ball before he made his move. He blocked the attempted 2 in transition and caused a scramble for the ball (unfortunately, Denver picked it up, swung it around, then drilled a 3 but lets forget about that for now as it was EXTREMELY frustrating). The Celtics have allowed the fewest point off of turnovers in the League, and their ability to get back and set their defense as they did during this play is a big reason why. Less than a minute later Kyrie added to the frustration by throwing an overhanded pass into the hands of Denver’s Trey Lyle’s. This time, instead of remaining disciplined and setting the defense, Kyrie was called with a blocking call while Denver ran in transition. It was an ugly start for the Woke Man, but things would turn around for him shortly.

The Celtics went on a 9-0 run during the end of the first quarter that included a highlight reel play from Jaylen and Jayson. The pair ran the break together, and eventually Jayson split off towards the corner of the floor where Jaylen found him in stride with a long bounce pass. Jayson used a head-fake to shake one defender, then drove baseline and used his body to seal off the defender, eat the contact, and finish on the left side of the rim (with his right hand, of course). The Celtics found themselves in a battle, up just 31-30 after Q1.

The second quarter was highlighted by the second unit (plus Tatum). A lineup of Rozier, Theis, Tatum, Ojeyele, and Larkin began the quarter and really set the tone for the team. Their defense suffocated Denver and their seemingly flawless chemistry passing the ball on offense had led to a lot of easy buckets on the other end. Jayson Tatum looked like a veteran out there at one point, as he drove into the teeth of the defense only to kick it back out to the open shooter once Denver had collapsed in on him, and Terry Rozier drilled the shot with nobody around him. Tatum continued to work on his offensive fakes, as well. On the offensive possession following his nice find to Rozier, Tatum pump faked his defender at the 3 point line, then takes a few steps in to the elbow for a pretty looking fall-away jay. This young man’s versatile scoring ability is truly special.

Shane Larkin was the real star of the quarter, though. Larkin went 4 for 4 off the bench and finished with 9 points in just 7 minutes, while adding a rebound, an assist, and a steal for good measure. Larkin didn’t only make his open shots, but also had a couple of nice takes to the basket that required above-average finishing skills. Tonight’s game was an offensive outburst nobody saw coming, but Celtics fans that have watched him closely this year know he’s capable of scoring in bunches when facing the right (lazy) defense. Larkin stayed aggressive when he had the ball in his hands and tonight just seemed to be one of those nights.

The Celtics shoting 62% from the field and scored a season high in second quarter points with 38, but they were beating the Nuggets by just 9 points thanks to their porous defense. The Celtics team D had suffered so bad without Horford and Morris that guys like Mason Plumlee were shooting perfect from the field through two quarters (6 of 6 for 12 points – many of those uncontested at the rim). Boston had dearly missed their defensive leaders, and as for the rebound game-within-the-game, they trailed 24-17 at half. Offensively, meanwhile, the Celtics were led by a quiet 15 points from Irving and an efficient 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from Jaylen Brown. The score was 68-59 heading into the third.

Jaylen Brown exploded in the 3rd quarter and nearly doubled his first half point total (it should be mentioned here that he before the game he had ditched the rec-specs in favor of contacts once again). He began the quarter by drilling an open corner 3, which was answered in turn by Jamaal Murray for the Nuggets, whom it seemed could get any shot he wanted during Q3. Denver made a 13-2 run during the quarter led in large part by Murray’s ability to knock down shots and lose his defender to attack the middle of the defense. The miscommunication on Boston’s defense can be partially attributed to Horford’s absence, but in reality the men need to play better as a cohesive unit – the rate and ease at which the Nuggets scored was unacceptable regardless of their starting center. This will come as this young team grows together, and may possibly be addressed with the DPE. Stay tuned on that.

The Nuggets brought the game within 2 points after their run, but Jaylen Brown’s fearlessness (and a corner 3) enabled the Celtics to breathe for another moment with a 5 point lead. A few minutes later and the Nuggets were within a point as the final minutes of the quarter ticked away; the Celtics had the ball, but the shot-clock was quickly winding down. Jaylen Brown took the ball, dribbled past a defender and then finger-rolled one home just before the buzzer. He scored 11 points in the 3rd and finished the game with 26 on 9 of 12 shooting, along with 5 rebounds, 2 steals, a block, and an assist. Yet the Celtics defense allowed the most points they’ve ever allowed through three quarters, and Boston brought just a 97-92 lead into the final frame.

Shane Larkin must have sprinkled some more magic dust on himself before checking back into the game in the fourth, because he proceeded to hit another two shots to bring his point total up to 14 (where he’d finish, on a perfect 6 of 6 shooting from the field), including a timely 3 from the corner in the final minutes of the game. Equally important to his scoring was his ability to stay with the ball handler for Denver all game long. Larkin added another steal to his stat sheet when he picked a fumbling Chandler down low and allowed the Celtics to get running in transition on the other end with mere minutes remaining in thegame. Although all of these injuries are disappointing as a fan, it’s made a little easier when there are pleasant surprise players that shine like Larkin.

Shane Larkin with the hustle play for two! pic.twitter.com/avICQotDkc — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 14, 2017

The Nuggets continued to trail by 10 points for much of the quarter, hovering right around that mark despite Gary Harris’ best effort. After scoring 26 points through three quarters, Harris added 10 more during the final quarter in hopes of bringing his team back. Unfortunately for Nuggets fans, his efforts fell flat. The Celtics ultimately defeated the Nuggets, 124-117

Final Notes: Kyrie Irving scored the most quiet 33 points of all time. After scoring 13 in the first half Aron Baynes slowed down considerably and finished with just 17 points and 6 rebounds in the spot start.

What the Hell Just Happened?

The Celtics defense better look at what the hell just happened after being torn apart by the Nuggets all game long. Obviously, missing Horford hurts, but there’s no way they should be allowing 92 points to be scored through three quarters. Also, Gary Harris and Jamaal Murray combined to score 64 of the Nuggets 117 points. Shut the hot shooter down!

The Hot and the Not

Hot: Shane Larkin deserves all of the praise tonight, no doubt- he went a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and delivered 14 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, a block, great D and NO TURNOVERS! Brad likes that stat-line for sure.

Not: The Celtics don’t need Marcus Smart to score – they’ve proven that. But shooting 1 of 6 from the field is unacceptable and growing old reaaaal fast.

Highlights

Stop-N-Go Ky

Hey guys, how old is Tatum again?

Legally obligated to happen once a game:

Throw it up, throw it up pic.twitter.com/wupFS6goFl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 14, 2017

